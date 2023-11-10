This Week in Travel News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy travel industry press releases from PR Newswire, including travel trends for the winter and year ahead.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Travel Lemming Reveals its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024, Led by Mexico's Yucatán This year's list focuses on the theme of "slow travel." The publication argues that, with many travelers having released the "pent-up wanderlust" of the pandemic-era, "we think 2024 is the appropriate time to slow it down a notch" because "if travelers continue globetrotting at a breakneck pace, we risk returning to the days of overtourism."
- Lions, Mermaids and Pirates, Oh My! Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas to Debut Show-Stopping Entertainment Lineup
In January 2024, the first-of-its-kind vacation is set to debut a bold, new lineup of full-scale shows across the cruise line's four signature "stages" – air, ice, water and theater – and more live music and comedy than ever before. From the first rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea and a live showband extravaganza to the debut cast of robots, skateboarders and more, the playbill of entertainment on Icon is made for every type of family and vacationer.
- Introducing Unpack '24: The Trends in Travel from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo
"From 'dry tripping' to events like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé performances, and the rising allure of destinations like Perth, Palermo, and Paros, these trends begin to define the travel landscape in 2024," said Jon Gieselman, President of Expedia Brands.
- The Bahamas and JetBlue Celebrate First-Ever Nonstop Flight Connecting Los Angeles to Nassau
The new direct service is poised to simplify travel between these two coasts, enhancing accessibility to the coveted Caribbean paradise renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant culture.
- Costa Rica Named Travel + Leisure's 2024 Destination of the Year
Costa Rica's commitment to a sustainable future coupled with its deep-rooted connection to the land and its Indigenous communities make it a standout destination for travelers to visit in the year ahead.
- Priceline Launches Black Friday Savings Extravaganza with Deals for as much as 99% Off
Starting with 30% or more at over 10,000 hotels across 80+ countries, Priceline is offering even bigger deals on hotels than ever before, plus exclusive savings on some of its most popular destinations, such as a $100 resort credit with select Mexico and Caribbean hotel bookings, 20% or more off top ski destinations and 60% or more off select Las Vegas Hotel Express Deals®.
- Upgraded Points Study Reveals Best and Worst U.S. International Airports for Holiday Travel Hustle
"Our latest report details the discrepancies between anticipated and actual wait times at customs," said Alex Miller, founder of Upgraded Points. "While some airports provide swift passages, others are akin to time traps."
- Golden Girls Fan Cruise to Visit Sicily in 2024 with Hundreds of Golden Girls Fans!
During the nine night cruise guests will participate in Golden Girls trivia, pool parties, Golden Girls game shows, silent discos, Bingo, costume contests, karaoke and other fun activities related to the show. The Golden Gays, a famed Golden Girls Drag troupe, will perform a series of musicals and interactive shows.
- A New National Parks App Elevates the Park Experience
The app includes a digital passport for checking into parks, a feature that allows users to collect achievement badges, and the ability to create a comprehensive log of their visits. With social sharing capabilities, users can connect with a community of like-minded individuals, share tips, and comment on photos, making every trip an interactive experience.
- Alaska Airlines rekindles nostalgia with 'Greatest Hits' Menu, bringing back beloved inflight meals this winter
The 'Greatest Hits' menu is made up of beloved past entrees based on feedback from guests and crew. Of the 35 First Class entrees, two dozen are returning fan favorites, including the Jerk Chicken with coconut curry fried rice and Kalbi Beef in a Korean BBQ sauce.
Read more of the latest travel-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtravel on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire