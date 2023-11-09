U.S.-trained DOs gain global recognition

According to the AOA, medical regulatory boards of 47 countries pass resolution recognizing U.S.-trained DOs as equal to U.S.-trained MDs

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) approved a resolution today to support the recognition of U.S.-trained DOs as fully licensed physicians equivalent to MDs in 47 IAMRA member countries during its 15th biennial Members General Assembly in Bali, Indonesia.

The resolution was jointly submitted by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and the Oregon Medical Board, and seconded by the Association of Medical Councils of Africa, whose 20 member countries passed a similar resolution in 2019.

This historic achievement follows years of advocacy from AOA leadership and international department staff. AOA President Ira Monka, DO, AOA Past President Boyd Buser, DO and AOA Vice President of State and International Affairs, Raine Richards, JD, were on hand to shepherd the resolution through its final passage in Bali. National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners President and CEO, John Gimpel, DO, and board chair Richard LaBaere, DO, also participated in support.

"We anticipate that DOs wishing to care for patients in IAMRA member countries will now have a more streamlined process to secure licensure and practice rights," says AOA President Ira Monka, DO. "The resolution also paves the way for the rest of the world to develop a greater understanding of the osteopathic medical model and its potential to help solve access to care issues and empower patients to take a leading role in advancing and ensuring their own health."

Humayun "Hank" Chaudhry, DO, CEO of the FSMB and Secretary and Past Chair of the IAMRA Board of Directors (the first DO to hold the position), played a key role in advancing the resolution.

"This is a historic milestone in the advancement of the osteopathic medical profession around the globe," Dr. Chaudhry says. "The resolution's passing is a significant win for osteopathic medicine."

In addition to passing the resolution, IAMRA members also elected Dr. Buser to the position of Director–Central/North America Region on the IAMRA Board during the meeting.

IAMRA is a global organization that promotes effective medical regulation worldwide by guiding the medical profession and supporting best practice, innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing in the interest of public safety. It counts 47 countries among its 113 members, and in addition to helping eliminate barriers to practice for DOs in IAMRA member countries, the resolution is expected to help facilitate DOs' and osteopathic medical students' participation in faculty exchanges, global outreach projects and international research.

Achieving recognition through IAMRA's global medical regulatory network, and through the AOA's previous work with the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization, helps to position the osteopathic medical profession at the forefront of medical care internationally and raise awareness about the benefits of the osteopathic medical model for many populations around the world.

About the AOA

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 186,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages and funds scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for colleges of osteopathic medicine. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit https://findado.osteopathic.org/

