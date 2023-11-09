Rockin' Protein Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor

Scholarships to ensure families who've served and sacrificed never settle in pursuit of education

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms Rockin' Protein announced today a partnership with Folds of Honor – an organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the spouses and children of our nation's fallen and disabled service members, and first responders.

"This Veteran's Day, we're shining the spotlight on Folds of Honor scholarship recipients, who continuously rise above," said Ann Ocana, Chief Marketing Officer at Shamrock Foods Company. "The partnership perfectly aligns with Rockin' Protein, as we believe you should never settle in the pursuit of your dreams."

This partnership providing scholarships launched this fall with retail activations, advertising, digital marketing and social media stories focused on raising awareness about Folds of Honor and those it serves. Rockinprotein.com also features a donation link for anyone who wishes to directly support Folds of Honor.

In all, the campaign will feature 10 Folds of Honor scholarship recipients, sharing their stories to never settle in the face of adversity. The first three videos posted on rockinprotein.com feature the stories of The Barker family (Navy), Achombom family (Navy), and Hannah Balettie (Air Force).

"We're inspired and humbled by their stories and it's our honor to share them. Our goal is to inspire action, and we look forward to giving the community more ways to support this worthy cause throughout the partnership," said Ocana.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200M to the spouses and children of our nation's fallen and disabled service members. This year they expanded qualifications to families of first responders, including police, fire-fighters, EMTs and paramedics.

"It is truly the Folds of Honor way to never settle, which is why this campaign went hand in hand with the mission of Folds of Honor so seamlessly," said Rachael Lehman Chapman, Folds of Honor Arizona Regional Development Officer. "Our recipients pursue their dreams through their education, and we are overwhelmed with the generosity of Shamrock Farms and The Rockin' Protein Campaign. Shamrock Farms is filling in the gap for our families by supporting them through life changing scholarships."

This year's Folds of Honor scholarship recipients are listed at rockinprotein.com/folds-of-honor/. The scholarship application for next year opens Feb. 1, 2024 for those eligible and interested in applying.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922 Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms has its own family farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 51,000 scholarships totaling about $240 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. Folds of Honor was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

