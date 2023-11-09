Klue Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Deloitte Fast Technology 500™ Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, has been named the 212 fastest-growing company in North America in Deloitte's annual Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards.

Deloitte's Fast 50™ and 500™ awards recognize the fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Klue has accomplished 667% percent in revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

Klue's CEO Jason Smith credits Klue's impact on closing customers' competitive revenue gap and investments in product and machine learning with the company's revenue growth. Smith said:

"It's an honour to be included on Deloitte's North American Technology Fast 50 and 500 list. When I look at the amazing companies we're named alongside, many aren't winning business by a mile over their competitors. It's often by a sliver. Klue remains singularly focused on delivering the intel our customers need to win the business they should have won over the competition. Here's to our customers and every company out there growing their business faster than their competitors and narrowing their own competitive revenue gap."

Following a $62 million Series B funding announcement in December 2021, Klue has continued to invest heavily in product development, generative AI, and machine learning. Now, Klue has announced the launch of its new product Klue Win-Loss , bringing buyer intelligence into it's platform. Klue Win-Loss directly interviews customer's buyers and uses AI to find trends that help companies understand who they're losing business to, why they're losing that business, and how to win more against the competition.

"Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Klue wishes to thank all of its customers, investors, advisors and employees for the contributions that led to the rapid revenue growth recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ programs.

About Klue

Klue is the Competitive Enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Product marketers and go-to-market leaders use Klue to leverage competitive intel from inside their company, buyer intelligence, licence data, and across the web to deliver actionable insights to every stakeholder in their organization. Klue also enables sellers with relevant, digestible competitive insights that help them win more business.

Klue has over 100,000 users and is a leader in both Competitive Intelligence and Sales Enablement on G2, receiving over 50 G2 badges in 2022 alone. Klue was named one of Canada's top 15 startups by LinkedIn in 2022, one of Deloitte's Fast 50™ Technology fastest-growing companies in 2021, and has been included in the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies four years in a row.

Learn more about Klue at: https://klue.com/

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

View original content:

SOURCE Klue