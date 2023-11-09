Build Tomorrow Partners with HUG and Prohibition To Launch Meta Queens

Digital Art Collection Empowers Queer & Trans Creators

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Queens, a trailblazing community amplifying LGBTQ+ voices in the digital realm, announced its partnership with Prohibition Art, a cutting-edge generative art platform founded by Jordan Lyall.

"Meta Queens is steadfast in its mission to empower and uplift queer & trans digital artists. Our goal is to inspire, educate, and create a sanctuary where every individual feels acknowledged, celebrated, and safe including in tech."

- Matt Arnold, Founder of Meta Queens .

"This project with Meta Queens elevates inclusivity beyond tech, into community and representation. While previous projects on Prohibition lowered tech barriers, this partnership amplifies diverse identities within the digital community. It's more than a project; it's a profound message of acceptance and a celebration of diversity that transcends digital artistry."

- Jordan Lyall, Founder of Prohibition Art

The generative art collection will be released on Prohibition.Art November 16th to raise awareness and funds to support the LGBTQIA+ Non-Profits, Trans Tech Social & Outright International .

"When you have different technologies like NFTs, the blockchain and more, I know as a queer, trans person, I need to be part of the conversation and learn. Including finance. The system has made this seem like it's only for certain people to participate in, and I think that's the most important part of all of this— participating is key, especially if we want to see systems, communities and even technologies reflect us."

- Angelica Ross, Actress/Activist and Founder of Trans Tech Social

In a collaborative Open Call with HUG, a social marketplace that connects digital artists with art lovers, Meta Queens recently selected five international artists who designed backgrounds that will be featured in the generative art collection.

"In a shared commitment to amplifying artists from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds, HUG is thrilled to be working with MetaQueens to provide opportunities and resources for artists from the LGBTQIA+ community," stated Debbie Soon, HUG Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer.

Save the Date

Meta Queens goes live on November 16th on Prohibition for .01 ETH per mint.

About Meta Queens

Meta Queens is a vibrant community dedicated to empowering and uplifting the voices of queer and trans creators and artists in the digital space while giving back to grassroot LGBTQIA+ non-profits.

Meta Queens was launched through Build Tomorrow, a boutique incubator committed to help shape a more sustainable future with the use of emerging tech. Build Tomorrow bridges the gap with purpose between creators, brands and tech to bring their ideas to life.

