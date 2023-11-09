BioLife Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of biopreservation media and other cell processing tools and biostorage services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2023.

"It's been a few short weeks since rejoining the Company, and while it's a dynamic time in our industry, it's clear there are remarkable opportunities ahead for BioLife to adapt and innovate as a leading provider of cell processing tools and biostorage services," said Roderick de Greef, Chairman and CEO. "Results for the third quarter, which contained no COVID related revenue, were in line with our expectations, and while our cell processing platform was reflective of current industry wide headwinds, our biostorage services platform exhibited strong ex-COVID growth of 50%."

de Greef continued, "Looking beyond this year, we fundamentally believe BioLife is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the growth drivers underlying the still nascent CGT industry in the medium to longer term. Currently, our biopreservation media is embedded in 5 of 6 approved CAR-T therapies and 11 relevant approved cell and cell-based gene therapies, and is utilized in hundreds of active clinical trials globally. In addition, our other cell processing tools and biostorage services are used in 10 approved cell and gene therapies globally, as well as being incorporated in well over 100 clinical trials. We are working expeditiously on the divestiture of the freezer operations with multiple interested parties, and we expect to bring this process to a conclusion in early 2024. Upon completion, the Company's streamlined financial profile will benefit immediately from the operating leverage provided by the high margin, recurring biopreservation media revenue."

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Processed 20 new US FDA Master File cross references for our biopreservation media, bringing the total processed in 2023 to 60.

Reduced non-freezer operations related headcount by 10% in order to better position the Company for profitability post the freezer divestitures.

Post-quarter end management changes including the appointment of Roderick de Greef as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Garrie Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

BioLife Solutions is presenting various financial metrics under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and as adjusted (non-GAAP). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics appears at the end of this news release.

REVENUE

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $33.3 million , a decrease of $7.4 million , or 18%, from $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. There was no COVID related revenue in the third quarter of 2023. Ex-COVID related revenue decreased for the third quarter of 2023 by 10%.

Cell Processing platform revenue was $13.3 million , a decrease of $4.7 million , or 26%, over the same period in 2022.

Biostorage and Services platform revenue was $6.6 million , down $0.7 million , or 10%, over the same period in 2022. Ex-COVID related revenue growth was $2.2 million , or 50%, over the same period in 2022.

Freezers and Thaw Systems platform revenue was $13.4 million , down $2.0 million , or 13%, over the same period in 2022. Ex-COVID related revenue was down $1.3 million , or 9%, over the same period in 2022.

GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was 33% compared with 31% for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was 30% compared with 34% for the third quarter of 2022.

OPERATING LOSS

Operating loss (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.8 million , including a $15.5 million non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge related to our freezer assets, compared with $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.4 million compared with $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

NET LOSS

Net loss (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $29.1 million , including a $15.5 million non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge related to our freezer assets, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $14.6 million compared with $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2022.

LOSS PER SHARE

Loss per share (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.67 compared with loss per share of $0.24 for the third quarter of 2022.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2023 was negative $3.1 million compared with positive $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, were $42.2 million . On October 19, 2023 , the Company reported that it sold $10.4 million of common shares to an existing shareholder.

2023 Revenue Guidance

BioLife Solutions continues to expect its full year 2023 revenue, which contains no COVID related revenue, at the low end of the previously announced guidance range of $144 million to $158 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 11%, and excluding COVID related revenue in 2022, a year-over year decrease of 3% as provided on October 19, 2023. Total 2023 and Freezers and Thaw Systems platform revenue may be impacted by the timing of the freezer product line divestitures.

Expectations for 2023 total revenue include the following platform contributions:

Cell Processing platform: Approximately $65 million , a decrease of 5% compared to 2022, which assumes flat to modest sequential growth for the cell processing platform in the fourth quarter.

Biostorage and Services platform: Approximately $26 million , a decrease of 2% compared to 2022, and excluding COVID-related revenue, year-over-year growth of 61%.

Freezers and Thaw Systems platform: Approximately $53 million a decrease of 21% compared to 2022, and excluding COVID-related revenue, a year-over-year decrease of 18%.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share and share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Product revenue $ 26,891

$ 33,668

$ 91,520

$ 98,227 Service revenue 4,378

4,330

13,043

11,117 Rental revenue 2,059

2,749

5,975

8,156 Total product, rental, and service revenue 33,328

40,747

110,538

117,500 Costs and operating expenses:













Cost of product, rental, and service revenue (exclusive of Intangible asset amortization) $ 21,679

$ 27,009

$ 73,036

$ 77,649 General and administrative 12,513

11,916

42,757

35,098 Sales and marketing 7,256

5,278

20,045

15,601 Research and development 5,402

3,425

14,397

10,634 Asset impairment charges 15,485

—

15,485

69,900 Intangible asset amortization 1,356

2,513

4,266

8,236 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,580)

2,346

(1,778)

(3,348) Total operating expenses 62,111

52,487

168,208

213,770 Operating loss (28,783)

(11,740)

(57,670)

(96,270)















Other (expense) income:













Change in fair value of investments —

697

—

697 Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow —

—

5,115

— Interest expense, net (476)

(15)

(1,305)

(250) Other income 242

142

1,027

270 Total other (expense) income, net (234)

824

4,837

717















Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (29,017)

(10,916)

(52,833)

(95,553) Income tax (expense) benefit (115)

599

(212)

4,937 Net loss $ (29,132)

$ (10,317)

$ (53,045)

$ (90,616)















Net loss attributable to common shareholders:













Basic and Diluted $ (29,132)

$ (10,317)

$ (53,045)

$ (90,616) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic and Diluted $ (0.67)

$ (0.24)

$ (1.22)

$ (2.14) Weighted average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic and Diluted 43,570,438

42,647,967

43,348,412

42,376,392

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Net loss $ (29,132)

$ (10,317)

$ (53,045)

$ (90,616) Other comprehensive loss (161)

(357)

19

(975) Comprehensive loss $ (29,293)

$ (10,674)

$ (53,026)

$ (91,591)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 42,216

$ 64,065 Working capital 74,202

93,870 Current assets 116,824

138,452 Current liabilities 42,622

44,582 Total assets 411,152

450,229







Long-term obligations 36,513

41,459 Accumulated deficit (299,960)

(246,915) Total shareholders' equity 332,017

364,188

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (14,809)

$ (16,345) Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities 13,880

(43,223) Net cash provided by financing activities 750

16,941 Effects of currency translation (28)

(176) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (207)

$ (42,803)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 10,916

$ 12,442

$ 35,303

$ 36,369 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 33 %

31 %

32 %

31 %















ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:













Inventory step-up —

—

—

251 Inventory reserve costs (1,623)

—

562

— Intangible asset amortization 733

1,296

2,199

3,482 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 10,026

$ 13,738

$ 38,064

$ 40,102 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 30 %

34 %

34 %

34 %

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 62,111

$ 52,487

$ 168,208

$ 213,770















ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING EXPENSES:













Cost of product, rental, and service revenue (21,679)

(27,009)

(73,036)

(77,649) Acquisition and divestiture costs (250)

(1)

(3,226)

(18) Severance costs (493)

—

(493)

— Intangible asset amortization (1,356)

(2,513)

(4,266)

(8,236) Loss on disposal of assets (11)

169

(39)

(88) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,580

(2,346)

1,778

3,348 Asset impairment charges (15,485)

—

(15,485)

(69,900) ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES $ 24,417

$ 20,787

$ 73,441

$ 61,227

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP OPERATING LOSS $ (28,783)

$ (11,740)

$ (57,670)

$ (96,270)















ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP OPERATING LOSS













Inventory step-up —

—

—

251 Inventory reserve costs (1,623)

—

562

— Acquisition and divestiture costs 250

1

3,226

18 Severance costs 493

—

493

— Intangible asset amortization 1,356

2,513

4,266

8,236 Loss on disposal of assets 11

(169)

39

88 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,580)

2,346

(1,778)

(3,348) Asset impairment charges 15,485

—

15,485

69,900 ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS $ (14,391)

$ (7,049)

$ (35,377)

$ (21,125)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP NET LOSS $ (29,132)

$ (10,317)

$ (53,045)

$ (90,616)















ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET LOSS













Inventory step-up —

—

—

251 Inventory reserve costs (1,623)

—

562

— Acquisition and divestiture costs 250

1

3,226

18 Severance costs 493

—

493

— Intangible asset amortization 1,356

2,513

4,266

8,236 Loss on disposal of assets 11

(169)

39

88 Change in fair value of investments —

(697)





(697) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,580)

2,346

(1,778)

(3,348) Income tax expense / (benefit) 115

(599)

212

(4,937) Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow —

—

(5,115)

— Asset impairment charges 15,485

—

15,485

69,900 ADJUSTED NET LOSS $ (14,625)

$ (6,922)

$ (35,655)

$ (21,105)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP NET LOSS $ (29,132)

$ (10,317)

$ (53,045)

$ (90,616)















ADJUSTMENTS:













Interest expense, net 476

15

1,305

250 Income tax expense / (benefit) 115

(599)

212

(4,937) Depreciation 1,924

2,406

5,658

5,045 Intangible asset amortization 1,356

2,513

4,266

8,236 EBITDA $ (25,261)

$ (5,982)

$ (41,604)

$ (82,022)















OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:













Share-based compensation (non-cash) 9,117

6,299

23,337

17,671 Inventory step-up —

—

—

251 Inventory reserve costs (1,623)

—

562

— Acquisition and divestiture costs 250

1

3,226

18 Severance costs 493

—

493

— Loss on disposal of assets 11

(169)

39

88 Change in fair value of investments —

(697)

—

(697) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,580)

2,346

(1,778)

(3,348) Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow —

—

(5,115)

— Asset impairment charges 15,485

—

15,485

69,900 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (3,108)

$ 1,798

$ (5,355)

$ 1,861

