Artera Partners with Hyro to Launch AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

New Product, Artera Care Assist, powered by Hyro, Connects Patients to Care Services, Reducing Administrative Workload While Stretching Operational Dollars

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , the Saas digital health leader in patient communications, today announced the availability of Artera Care Assist, powered by Hyro , a leader in AI-powered adaptive communications. Artera Care Assist is a web-virtual assistant that can be deployed on a healthcare providers website, in as little as 48 hours, to answer common patient questions 24/7. Patient inquiries can now be answered instantly by the virtual assistant based on information already available on the providers website, such as office hours, where to park and more. Artera Care Assist delivers Artera's 700+ customers another channel to digitally connect with patients on their terms without adding additional workload to busy, overburdened staff. Artera Care Assist, powered by Hyro, is now generally available.

"Millions of patients visit healthcare providers' websites each year. Artera Care Assist expands our industry-leading patient communications technology to those patients and enables health systems to consolidate more of their communications into a single, integrated platform," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, Artera.

"We're thrilled to partner with Artera to deliver healthcare providers an integrated communications solution that drives staff efficiency and helps address the labor challenges we know they are facing," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering responsible AI-powered patient-facing communications to health systems across the U.S., empowering patient access teams, and creating a delightful patient journey across channels."

The partnership between Artera and Hyro comes as healthcare providers grapple with significant market headwinds: mounting consumer expectations for seamless, digitized experiences and labor-related issues such as staff burnout and workforce shortages. With 78 percent of patients saying "ease of navigation" are factors for leaving a healthcare provider1 and 47 percent of current healthcare workers planning to exit the industry by 20252, Artera Care Assist delivers a timely option for providers looking to remain competitive without adding workload to already overburdened staff.

"Every day, patients at Hackensack Meridian Health are using web assistants to knock on our digital front doors and every day, we are reaching patients through SMS about their care, " said Pamela Landis, senior vice president of digital engagement, Hackensack Meridian Health. "The gap was that the interactions weren't connected and didn't extend throughout the patient journey. This partnership will make the access to care easier for patients. It's important to Hackensack Meridian Health that our technology partners are open to collaborating as they bring their unique skills and value to help ensure a better patient experience."

Artera Care Assist is available alongside Artera Harmony , which is the only SaaS platform capable of integrating any third-party solution to offer visibility, unification and orchestration across an entire organization's patient communications tech stack. The result? Improved conversion rates and better patient outcomes.

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages reaching 72+ million patients annually. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email and/or IVR), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

About Hyro

Hyro, the #1 Adaptive Communications Platform, enables health systems to automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps and more. Top-performing organizations trust Hyro's plug-and-play approach, including an award-winning natural language engine, to help them recapture time and investment lost to building and maintaining chat and voice solutions. With Conversational Intelligence, Hyro delivers omnichannel analytics, including engagement metrics, trending topics and knowledge gaps, that offer industry-leading explainability, control and optimization. Headquartered in New York, Hyro delights clients like Intermountain Healthcare, Baptist Health, and Novant Health with AI assistants that are 60x faster to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

