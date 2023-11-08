Sony a9 III Live YouTube Camera Event: World's First Mirrorless Full-Frame with Global Shutter Camera; Preorder at B&H Photo

Sony a9 III mirrorless camera live YouTube event with panelist Michael Bubol Sr., National Manger, Sony PRO Support & Training, and more
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Live YouTube Event with Sony's Pro support training - National Manager
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
11:30 AM ET - 12:30 PM ET
Professional sports photographer Jean Fruth, Sony's Mike Bubolo, and B&H's Nick Brigadier discuss Sony's new a9 III! This is the world's first full-frame mirrorless camera with global shutter. It also features blackout free shooting up to 120fps, 1/80000 maximum shutter speed, an improved ergonomic design and more.
LIVE: Sony a9 III Camera Discussion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz0rw4YNiLM
Sony a9 III Mirrorless Camera - Preorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1794764-REG/sony_ilce_9m3_a9_iii_mirrorless_camera.html
Key Features
- 24.6MP Full-Frame Global Shutter Sensor
- Up to 120 fps Cont. Shooting with AF/AE
- Pre-Capture Function; Speed Boost Button
- Flash Sync at up to 1/80,000 Sec.
- 4K 120p 10-bit Video; S-Log3 & S-Cinetone
- 759-Point Phase-Detect AF with Tracking
- 8-Stop 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
- 9.44m-Dot EVF with 240 fps Refresh Rate
- 3.2" 2.1m-Dot 4-Axis Touchscreen LCD
- Dual CFexpress Type A/SD Card Slots
Watch B&H YouTube video on the new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS: https://youtu.be/oUx7Kdv0678
