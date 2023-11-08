Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* Named "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" by 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Third Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced it is the recipient of the 2023 "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" award in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

Complete Genomics' unveiling of its DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* in 2023 marked the first time in the industry that a high throughput sequencer reduced the price of genome sequencing to less than $100, or less than $1 per gigabyte.

"Our DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* is driving the development and expansion of the global genomics industry as we accelerate our understanding of the human genome and its medical applications. When we increased accessibility to genetic information through lower DNA sequencing costs to researchers, we fundamentally reshaped the industry dynamics," said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

In addition to making sequencing more affordable, opening it up to new clinical applications, the DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* will also enable broader use of the technology on a larger number of samples, with deeper sequencing per sample which yields more informative results.

Complete Genomics is able to offer the DNBSEQ-T20x2x2RS* at a competitive price because it's powered by dip-immersion biochemistry, which significantly reduces sequencing reagent usage, resulting in comparative savings of more than 60%. Using two-color sequencing, DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* saves 50% of optical, computing, storage and broadband resources compared to four-color technology, which contributes to significant cost savings.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

