Capital Concerts announces Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of the 2024 National Memorial Day Concert

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, as we honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, Capital Concerts is pleased to announce Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of PBS' 35th annual edition of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, this deeply moving and reverential night takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances by world renowned stars and the National Symphony Orchestra.

"We are honored to welcome back Lockheed Martin as lead corporate underwriter for the 2024 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts President and Executive Producer. "As we mark 35 years of this national tradition honoring our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families and all those who have given their lives for our country, we thank Lockheed Martin for its continued support of our mission to remember America's heroes, and salute its ongoing commitment to the well-being of our military and veteran communities."

"Lockheed Martin is proud to return as sponsor of the 35th anniversary broadcast of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT," said Shelly O'Neill Stoneman, senior vice president, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs. "On Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and every day, we are dedicated to supporting service members and their families, empowering veterans in transition to the civilian sector, and honoring the legacy of those who have served, and all who made the ultimate sacrifice to make our tomorrow possible."

Lockheed Martin's strong commitment to the military and veteran community begins with the veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses that comprise about one-fifth of its 116,000 employees. Lockheed Martin's exclusive Handshake 2 Hire career support program helps transitioning and recently separated veterans with resources to successfully enter the civilian workforce. In 2022, Lockheed Martin contributed more than $9.6 million to ensure service members, veterans and their families are prepared, well-supported and enabled to fully participate and thrive in society. It also worked with 733 Veteran-owned small businesses and awarded $759.3 million in subcontracts.

The 35th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air on PBS Sunday, May 26, 2024, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and YouTube and available as Video on Demand, May 26 to June 9, 2024.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festivals TV and Film Award, the Telly Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

