Yellow.ai Named a Leader in Opus Research 2023 Conversational AI Intelliview Report

Recognized for its strong growth in revenue, generative AI-powered capabilities, proprietary technology, and proven track record in the conversational AI industry

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Opus Research 2023 Conversational AI Intelliview Report. The report highlights the strength of Yellow.ai's product completeness and flexibility, as well as its strategic potential mentioning that it "exceeds criteria and offers demonstrable advantages" in terms of its features, integration, and company vision.

The report evaluates 16 providers based on their core technologies and their competencies to provide long-term support. It assesses their success rates in leveraging natural language processing (NLP), AI, and analytics to support use cases that improve customer experience, employee productivity, and prospects for increased revenue. Opus Research has recognized Yellow.ai for its highly effective combination of machine learning and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) models to improve customer support and employee engagement. It also highlights the company's generative AI capabilities, coupled with a multi-Large Language Model (LLM) architecture trained on over 12 billion annual conversations, that enable Yellow.ai to provide "human-like personalized interactions in over 135 languages."

"Businesses of all sizes are under increasing pressure to leverage advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI resources," said Derek Top, Senior Analyst and Research Director with Opus Research. "In our evaluation, Yellow.ai emerged as a surprise leader with innovations in combining machine learning, natural language understanding, and emerging LLM technologies to deliver human-like experiences for superior customer support."

According to the report, key benefits offered by Yellow.ai to enterprises include:

Increased automation: Bots can handle up to 90 percent of routine customer and employee queries to reduce costs

Higher CSAT: Personalized, instant, and consistent experiences to boost satisfaction

Faster resolution: 24/7 automation with handoffs to humans for complex issues

Improved productivity: Bots act as a virtual assistant to employees

Reduced costs: Lower operational costs by up to 60 percent by deflecting contacts

Faster deployment: Pre-built components and integrations accelerate rollout

Better insights: Conversation analytics reveal opportunities to improve CX

"We are thrilled and honored to be acknowledged as a leader by Opus Research. Over the past year, we've witnessed the emergence of a new era in conversational AI development, where generative AI and LLMs have paved the way for innovative approaches to enhancing customer support. As a company, we've made it our mission to bring generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions to the market. This has empowered enterprises to better support and engage with their customers, while also cutting operational costs and driving revenue," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder of Yellow.ai. "Our ongoing commitment involves expanding our capabilities and product offerings, with a vision of creating a future where customer support becomes fully autonomous, allowing human agents to concentrate on fostering enduring relationships with customers to create memorable conversations, everytime."

To learn more about Yellow.ai's customer and employee automation solutions, please visit https://yellow.ai/ .

To read the full Opus Conversational AI Intelliview report,

click here: https://yellow.ai/leader-2023-opus-research-conversational-ai-intelliview

About Yellow.ai

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai is a global leader in Conversational AI, delivering autonomous, human-like experiences for customers and employees to accelerate enterprise growth. We believe that memorable conversations are at the heart of every meaningful brand engagement. Over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Sephora, Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, Randstad, Tiket.com, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, Lulu Group International, and Arabic Radio Network, trust our generative AI-powered, no-code Dynamic Automation Platform (DAP).

DAP's proprietary multi-LLM AI engine, DynamicNLP™, empowers us to handle 12Bn conversations annually across 35+ channels in 135+ languages. We're passionate about delivering conversational experiences via our Dynamic AI agents that help enterprises achieve higher customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We have raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors with offices across six countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061481/4001457/Yellow_ai_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Yellow.ai