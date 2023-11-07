Advertise with Us
F&G Annuities & Life Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend of 5%, to $0.21 per common share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share.  The dividend will be payable December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

