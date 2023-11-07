Arelion Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via FastConnect

Global carrier Arelion now supports Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion, a leading provider of global connectivity services through its internet backbone AS1299, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer direct connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via OCI FastConnect in the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region in Mexico. The new cloud region enables Oracle customers to harness the power of OCI locally and leverage its offerings and services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

Arelion provides connectivity to OCI via Oracle's first Mexico-based cloud region in Querétaro, and through its continued collaboration with Oracle, the global internet carrier will provide secure, dedicated, and scalable connectivity to OCI globally via the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region. This collaboration makes Arelion one of the international internet carriers to partner on the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple and predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

Other key insights about Arelion's support for the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region include:

Monterrey and throughout Mexico for quality, low-latency connectivity to global cloud services. Arelion Cloud Connect will provide customers with self-provisioned, flexible, and scalable private network connectivity to OCI FastConnect locations at speeds of 1, 2, 5, or 10Gb/s over Arelion's leading global Internet backbone. Arelion Cloud Connect enables customer connection to multiple OCI on-ramps for increased resilience and control over customers' cloud networks. This will support the increasing customer demand inand throughout Mexico for quality, low-latency connectivity to global cloud services.

Via OCI FastConnect, the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region will provide customers throughout Mexico with access to a wide range of applications and infrastructure services through an elastic, resilient connection, featuring higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public Internet-based connections.

Monterrey is a diverse industrial hub strategically located near the US where many international companies have established operations through nearshoring investments, including significant investment from Tesla. Monterrey's major market verticals include financial services, manufacturing, automotive, IT services, and higher education. The city is a hotbed for tech innovation, ranking as one of Mexico's top ten markets for tech talent.

Arelion is one of the global Internet carriers to support Mexico's international market growth after 2013 market reforms. Arelion's collaborations with key partners have resulted in nine Points of Presence (PoPs) in Mexico, including data centers in Querétaro, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Merida, Mexico City , and San Luis Potosi , as well as PoPs in US markets serving Mexico, including El Paso, Laredo, McAllen, and San Diego.

"As a global carrier providing FastConnect services to the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region, we are proud to provide the global reach and direct, private connectivity to cloud services that enterprise customers demand for success," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico Business Manager, Arelion. "With this collaboration we will serve businesses that seek to deploy local services, content, and applications via OCI, helping enable continued investment and innovation across Mexico."

OCI's extensive network of more than 90 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

