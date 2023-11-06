Advertise with Us
Delcath Systems to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Call

Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on November 13, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delcath Systems, Inc.)
Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Event Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1960
International: 1-412-317-1841
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/w2e6oOR1rPL

CONFERENCE REPLAY

US Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

6614259

End Date:

November 20, 2023               

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), approved for use in the United States by FDA, and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), designated under the medical device regulation for use in Europe and the United Kingdom, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure. For more information regarding HEPZATO KIT and its use, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, please visit HEPZATOKIT.com. For more information regarding CHEMOSAT and its use, please visit Chemosat.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delcath-systems-to-host-third-quarter-2023-results-call-301979153.html

SOURCE Delcath Systems, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.