2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners were unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast that aired on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes seven previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 13 first-time winners. Of this group, Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier have earned the most Awards in their respective careers with four each. The Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays tied for the teams with the most winners this season, each with three.

"If the exciting 2023 post-season was any indication, we were treated to a tremendous show of acrobatic, difficult and crazy fielding plays this year," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are true masters of defense and are very deserving of this iconic honor."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their League and could not vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings selected one utility winner from each League.

"The Society for American Baseball Research is thrilled to see award voters and defensive metrics continue to further align about the identity of the game's best defensive athletes," said Scott Bush, chief executive officer for SABR. "We're proud to play a role in the naming of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners and offer our congratulations to all 20 recipients this year."

Below is the complete listing of the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each League and the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards each player has won in his career:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards Won P José Berríos Toronto Blue Jays 1 (2023) C Jonah Heim Texas Rangers 1 (2023) 1B Nathaniel Lowe Texas Rangers 1 (2023) 2B Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians 2 (2023, 2022) 3B Matt Chapman Toronto Blue Jays 4 (2023, 2021, 2019, 2018) SS Anthony Volpe New York Yankees 1 (2023) LF Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians 2 (2023, 2022) CF Kevin Kiermaier Toronto Blue Jays 4 (2023, 2019, 2016, 2015) RF Adolis García Texas Rangers 1 (2023) UT Mauricio Dubón Houston Astros 1 (2023)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards Won P Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies 1 (2023) C Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks 1 (2023) 1B Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 2 (2023, 2022) 2B Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 1 (2023) 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (2023) SS Dansby Swanson Chicago Cubs 2 (2023, 2022) LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs 2 (2023, 2022) CF Brenton Doyle Colorado Rockies 1 (2023) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres 1 (2023) UT Ha-Seong Kim San Diego Padres 1 (2023)

"It's been a memorable and rewarding season winning the World Series and earning my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award," said Nathaniel Lowe, first baseman for the Texas Rangers. "I feel a great sense of honor to be in the same class as some of my childhood baseball heroes, and to share in this with two of my teammates only enhances this experience."

Fans can vote for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR at www.Rawlings.com now through Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 10.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information including how players qualify for the Award, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, bats, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

