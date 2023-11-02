New Platform Brings Enterprise Software to Market as Fast as Consumer Tech

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fc Centripetal's "validation-at-scale" approach revolutionizes enterprise software startup acceleration by expediting market entry for increased returns. The integration of enterprise IT decision makers from the outset streamlines the path, reducing risk and accelerating growth.

Validation-at-scale model, created by Fc Centripetal, achieves successful initial Enterprise Software use case.

Founders and venture studios leverage Fc's model for quicker market entry and improved investment outcomes. Meanwhile, CIOs and IT decision-makers harness Fc's transformative platform to improve their enterprise architectures and access innovative solutions, ultimately mitigating risk.

Co-founded by Thomas DelVecchio and Scott Alberi, Fc Centripetal's strategy involves integrating enterprise IT decision makers into the ideation and development process from the very beginning utilizing the venture client model pioneered by the BMW Startup Garage - and merging this with an incubator or accelerator-like program.

Fc Centripetal's process had a transformative impact on an early-stage enterprise cloud-based AI platform company by validating their solution in near real-time and converting that assessment into customer demand. Within 48 hours, 169 high-level IT decision makers assessed the solution, with 86% indicating the problem the solution is trying to solve as a critical issue. Of those, 94% approved of solution's approach. Over 100 of these high-level enterprise IT decision makers indicated their interest in a product preview. The process led to a key mentor partnership and the company converting the interested parties into their earliest G2000 customers, demonstrating the efficiency and effectiveness of Fc Centripetal's approach.

