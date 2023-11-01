Detroit City Distillery Doubles Production of Annual Honey Bourbon and Expands Distribution for Nov. 10 Launch

New Honey Old Fashioned Ready-to-Serve Cocktail Added to Distribution Lineup

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit City Distillery (DCD) is taking its coveted annual release of Honey Bourbon to new heights this year, doubling production, expanding distribution in Michigan and adding a new ready-to-serve Honey Old Fashioned to its lineup.

The official launch starts with online sales at detroitcitydistillery.com at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023. A launch party begins that day at 4 p.m. at the distillery's Tasting Room in Eastern Market for in-person sales and online purchase pick-ups, along with many honey-themed treats and gifts provided by Bees in the D, a non-profit focused on honeybee conservancy and education.

Honey Bourbon and Honey Old Fashioned will be available statewide on shelves the week of November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Demand Fuels Expansion

Honey Bourbon launched in 2019 as an experimental limited-edition single barrel of bourbon. Since then, sales have grown twenty-fold. Due to overwhelming demand from fans across Michigan, the distillery is doubling production this year for statewide distribution to grocers, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Michigan.

New Ready-to-Serve Cocktail: Honey Old-Fashioned

For the first time, Detroit City Distillery is putting a ready-to-serve cocktail into distribution with its new Honey Old Fashioned. The new product is based on the distillery's best-selling cocktail and features Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey and house-made bitters.

"This fine bourbon features the truest taste of Detroit you can get," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. We combine the award-winning bourbon we make in Eastern Market with honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city. This year, we're launching our first ready-to-serve cocktail in distribution, the Honey Old Fashioned, so more fans can enjoy this product in more ways."

New Honey Bourbon Gifts to Sweeten the Season

This year, DCD is upping the ante with additional gift ideas for Honey Bourbon aficionados:

Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon – ( $60 per bottle) – The bourbon is finished with raw honey from Bees in the D rooftop beehives on top of DCD's Whiskey Factory.





Detroit City Distillery Honey Old Fashioned – ( $25 per bottle) – This 375ml ready-to-serve cocktail features Honey Bourbon , raw Michigan honey, and house-made aromatic and orange bitters. Each bottle makes five cocktails. Just pour over ice and enjoy.





Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey: Crafted from honey harvested atop DCD's Whiskey Factory rooftop and aged in bourbon barrels, this delectable addition is priced at $50 per bottle. One hundred percent of sales support the non-profit Bees in the D.

All three options, along with various honey-themed gifts to support fundraising for Bees in the D, will be available online starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, and can be picked up in person beginning at 4 p.m. during the Honey Bourbon Launch Party.

The labels on these exquisite bottles are more than just packaging; they're authentically-Detroit works of art, making them the perfect holiday gift.

Join the Party at the Honey Bourbon Launch

Honey Bourbon Launch Party at Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

Date: Friday, November 10 , 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market, Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room.

Admission: Free, with limited capacity.

Indulge in a Honey Bourbon -themed event featuring cocktails and treats that will tantalize your taste buds. Plus, explore a trove of merchandise from Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D. Find more details @detroitcitydistillery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Detroit City Distillery creates small batch artisanal whiskey, gin and vodka, using the finest local ingredients sourced directly from farms near its Distillery and tasting room located in Detroit's famed Eastern Market. The result is a drink of distinction made for the revolutionaries rewriting the history of a great American city. To learn more about our fine products –Butcher's Cut Bourbon, Four Grain Bourbon, Homegrown Rye, Gilded Age Vodka, Railroad Gin and Peacemaker Gin and limited edition releases – please sign up for our newsletter at www.detroitcitydistillery.com, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @detroitcitydistillery. Customers must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

Bees in the D is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, organizations and businesses in the City of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to contribute to both the health of honey bee colonies and native pollinators, and the education of their importance to our environment. Bees in the D currently manages over 225 honeybee hives at over 75 locations across five counties and between two countries (The United States and Canada). To learn more, visit www.beesinthed.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @beesinthed.

Detroit City Distillery Doubles Production of Annual Honey Bourbon, Adds New Honey Old Fashioned Cocktail and Expands Distribution for Nov. 10 Launch (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Detroit City Distillery