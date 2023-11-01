Dataprise Expands Nationwide Footprint with Acquisition of Colorado-based IT Service Provider PEI

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a distinguished provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the acquisition of PEI, an IT services provider in Boulder, Colorado. The acquisition brings Dataprise into the Colorado market, deepens its Microsoft practice expertise, and further expands the company's presence across the United States.

Dataprise Acquires Colorado-based MSP PEI (PRNewswire)

Dataprise today announced the acquisition of PEI, an IT services provider in Boulder, Colorado .

Founded in 1988, PEI's mission is to architect and deliver IT solutions that effectively address the toughest business challenges for its 250 clients across Colorado and create relationships for life. By joining forces with Dataprise, PEI's clients now have access to enterprise-grade technology pillars proven to bolster cyber protection, improve business resiliency, and drive business outcomes through technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome PEI into the Dataprise family. PEI's client for life commitment, three-decade track record, and mature Colorado-based IT service operations makes them the perfect fit for Dataprise as we expand our national footprint," said William Flannery, Chief Executive Officer, Dataprise.

"Becoming a Dataprise company is a powerful step forward for our company and creates immense benefits for both our clients and employees," said Tim Krueger, President and CEO, PEI. "In Dataprise we found a partner that shares our passion for client success, embraces our commitment to innovation, and dramatically expands our managed services portfolio."

"PEI has a strong management team, talented employees passionate about client service, and extensive reach in Colorado, a region where Dataprise did not have deep operations. This combination makes PEI the perfect addition as Dataprise executes on our strategy to build a nationwide presence for delivering enterprise-grade technology services with a localized touch," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise.

PEI was represented by Flatirons Capital Advisors.

About Dataprise

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dataprise