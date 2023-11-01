Build-A-Bear Introduces This Season's Most Magical Gift, the 'Bearlieve' Interactive Teddy Bear

Global Brand Delivers Holiday Delight with Enchanting New 'Make Your Own' Furry Friend

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are about to get even more magical with the arrival of Bearlieve Bear, Build-A-Bear Workshop's first-ever interactive furry friend that responds to touch and the sound of your voice. From opening its eyes to wiggling its ears to verbalizing sweet phrases, Bearlieve Bear is poised to capture the hearts of children and adults alike as the must-have gift of the season. Guests can partake in Build-A-Bear's special stuffing experience to create this new furry friend and participate in a specially-designed heart ceremony to bring their new friend to life.

"This is a special moment for us, one that brings the emotional connection that our brand was built on to a new level."

The launch of Bearlieve Bear marks an exciting foray into the interactive toy category for Build-A-Bear. While customization has always been at the heart of the brand with choices like fashion, scents, sounds, and voice recording, Bearlieve Bear offers an entirely new and more personal interaction with a classic teddy bear. Bearlieve Bear comes to life in Build-A-Bear Workshops in its own unique way as guests proclaim, "I BEARlieve!" while pressing the red heart on its paw during the iconic heart ceremony. The experience offers guests an enjoyable new way to engage with their newly created furry friend.

"We're thrilled to introduce Bearlieve Bear into our Build-A-Bear family as an extension of the creativity and connection that is the core to our brand," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear. "This is a special moment for us, one that brings the customization and emotional connection that our brand was built on to a new level. We 'bearlieve' our guests will find this to be a must-have gift this holiday season and will love to participate in bringing Bearlieve to life in our Workshops."

Bearlieve Bear is introduced in Build-A-Bear's family-friendly holiday film, Glisten and the Merry Mission, showing exclusively at participating Cinemark Theaters beginning November 3. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss.

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, who must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, leading to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The pursuit of their merry mission is aided by Santa and a colorful cadre of reindeer and elves. Bearlieve Bear makes a very special appearance in the film for children who believe in the magic of the holidays. For more information on the film, guests can visit Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com).

Bearlieve Bear will be available both in-store and online starting today and retails for $49.00. Be sure to stop by a Build-A-Bear Workshop this holiday season, while supplies last, to experience the magic of Bearlieve Bear and take home your very own enchanted furry friend. Build-A-Bear also reminds guests to consider giving gift cards to deliver the full Bearlieve Bear experience to your loved ones.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

