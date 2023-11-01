BetMGM Opens Retail Sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico

Sports betting leader expands to 28th market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque. This partnership marks BetMGM's sports betting launch in New Mexico.

"This is an exciting moment for both Isleta Resort & Casino and those that enjoy the fun and excitement of sports betting. We believe we are 'Where the fun begins' when it comes to New Mexico Gaming," said Adrianna Jiron, Chief Operations Officer, Isleta Resort & Casino.

Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM, said, "It's a privilege to enter New Mexico and collaborate with Isleta Resort & Casino. We're confident sports fans will enjoy the world-class gameday experience that only BetMGM provides."

The BetMGM Sportsbook at Isleta is 4,900 square feet and features 35 television screens, along with two VIP sections. The sportsbook also includes five betting windows and four betting kiosks.

Karl Waitner, Chief Executive Officer, Isleta Resort & Casino, said, "Isleta Resort & Casino's goal is to constantly improve the consumer experience. Our new partnership with BetMGM makes unforgettable moments in sports even more personal, powerful, and fun."

As BetMGM continues to expand, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's North America-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com or follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding availability of the BetMGM platform in New Mexico and the opening and operation of a retail BetMGM sportsbook at the Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

