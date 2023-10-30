Azzur Labs Appoints Reesha Khadeer as Senior Director of New Bay Area Operation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Labs, an Azzur Group Company, today announces the appointment of Reesha Khadeer to Senior Director of its newest operation serving the San Francisco Bay Area. Slated for opening December 2023, Azzur Labs will provide full-scale GxP laboratory services to meet the demand of the rapidly expanding biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries of the Bay Area.

Reesha Khadeer, Senior Director, Azzur Labs Bay Area (PRNewswire)

Reesha joins Azzur Group with more than a decade of experience across academia and industry in microbiology and quality control. Most recently, Reesha served as Senior Quality Control Manager at Bionova Scientific, where she was responsible for establishing the QC lab for phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. Reesha holds a Master of Science in Biology from the University of Alabama at Huntsville and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Georgia State University.

"I'm excited to bring my passion for life sciences to Azzur Labs and lead our new Bay Area operation," said Reesha. "Local innovators are leaving an indelible mark on the industry, and I look forward to working alongside them to deliver best-in-class laboratory testing, solutions, and customer service tailored specifically to their needs."

With initial operations beginning in December 2023, Azzur Labs's Northern California location will be the Azzur Lab's sixth facility and second in California. In addition to its stand-alone laboratory, Reesha will also establish an in-house laboratory to serve clients of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD), opening in Q2 2024. Azzur Group first began serving Bay Area clients in 2020 with the establishment of Azzur San Francisco, providing GxP consulting and advisory services to the industry. Together, Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting, and Azzur COD provide comprehensive solutions that empower clients to deliver life-changing therapies safely and swiftly.

"Azzur Labs is pleased to welcome Reesha to our national team of experts serving life science innovators throughout the United States," said Kym Faylor , President, Azzur Labs. "Reesha will be an integral part of developing our foothold and delivering comprehensive service offerings to clients in Northern California."

Founded in 2012 in Lehigh Valley, PA, Azzur Labs provides full-scale GxP laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and healthcare industries. In 2024, Azzur Labs will expand its offerings to advanced therapeutics, including assay and protocol development, bioanalytical testing, and study design and execution. Azzur Labs currently has facilities in Lehigh Valley, PA; Boston, MA; Raleigh, NC; Chicago, Il; and San Diego, CA.

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC