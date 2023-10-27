CONN'S LEANS INTO THE 'F' WORD WITH NEW 'FINANCE IS NOT A BAD WORD' MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Specialty Home Goods Retailer Makes Financing a Positive Option for Consumers

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of home goods with a unique retail and credit business model, is unveiling a new marketing campaign Finance Is Not a Bad Word. The campaign features a five-spot series of digital video ads, and extensions across various mediums including in-store, social media, email marketing and digital audio.

Sin Pena Campaign Still - Finance Is Not a Bad Word - Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Officially rolling out on select digital channels October 29th, the creative campaign by VMLY&R was designed to take the stigma out of financing by leaning into the 'F' word with cheeky, attention grabbing and positive spots in English and Spanish. In conducting research, Conn's determined there was a need, and opportunity, to destigmatize financing. The campaign reinforces Conn's commitment to helping customers create a home they love with options to pay over time for a large assortment of competitively priced, brand name products.

"Many customers want to pay for big ticket purchases over time, but financing can be an emotional decision, and the 'F' word is often whispered amongst shoppers," said Angela Minor, Conn's Chief Marketing Officer. "At Conn's we embrace it and created a fun and unapologetically finance-forward campaign."

With the campaign, Conn's seeks to engage and empower customers while emphasizing core principles of the brand: honest, human, inclusive, and bold. The five unique spots put emphasis on key customer segments, feature in-store experience with a broad assortment and experienced staff and aim to create distinction while staying in a playful emotional space.

"It was exciting to have a client that not only embraced humor but wanted to have fun with a touchy subject. So, we decided to take that dirty word 'financing' and turn it into something light and positive for customers," said Wayne Best, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R New York.

With a history of serving customers for over 130 years, Conn's provides a premium shopping experience with a large assortment of competitively priced, brand name products for appliances, furniture, mattresses, and consumer electronics. Offering unmatched payment options across the entire credit spectrum, Conn's caters to customers who may not get approved for financing at other retailers and provides solutions to pay for just about anything in the store over time.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With over 175 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our approximately 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program.

Ear Muffs Campaign Still - Finance Is Not a Bad Word - Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Just Financing Campaign Still - Finance Is Not a Bad Word - Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Conn's HomePlus logo (PRNewswire)

