ZTE helps Claro Ecuador deploy FTTH networks with Light ODN solution

ZTE Light ODN solution provides the features of splice-free, uneven optical splitting, and smart management

This is the first large-scale commercial use of ZTE Light ODN solution in the international market, which indicates its maturity and commercial readiness

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has announced its successful collaboration with Claro Ecuador, a leader in Ecuador's FBB market with 330K users, to facilitate the rapid and extensive deployment of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) networks, utilizing the innovative ZTE Light ODN solution.

This milestone marks the first large-scale commercial use of ZTE's Light ODN solution in the international market, signifying its maturity and readiness for commercial deployment.

The ZTE Light ODN solution offers a range of advanced features, including splice-free connectivity, uneven optical splitting, and intelligent management. Construction personnel can seamlessly connect optical distribution boxes and optical cables using pre-connectorized connectors on-site, following the design plan. This approach ensures splice-free construction from the backbone network to the Optical Distribution Network (ODN), resulting in enhanced deployment efficiency and cost savings. The solution is particularly suitable for large-scale rapid network deployment.

One distinctive feature is its innovative uneven optical splitting design, which effectively allocates optical power, allowing multiple boxes to connect to a single optical cable route, thereby optimizing resource utilization. Augmented by the smart management platform, the solution empowers operators to transform "dumb" channels into "bright" resources, introducing visual and manageable optical link resources. This not only enhances resource accuracy but also reduces maintenance and preventive maintenance costs, ultimately improving troubleshooting efficiency.

Claro Ecuador leads the way in the large-scale commercial application of the Light ODN solution in the international market. Currently, Claro Ecuador has successfully deployed an FTTH network comprising 200,000 lines, extending its coverage to Ecuador's key regions.

Moving forward, ZTE and Claro Ecuador will deepen their collaborative efforts, exploring the extensive applications of the Light ODN solution in lightweight deployment and visual management. Their shared goal is to further enhance network deployment efficiency and visual network management capabilities.

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp

Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

YouTube www.youtube.com/@ZTECorporation

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

View original content:

SOURCE ZTE Corporation