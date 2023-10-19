Is there any geopolitical agenda behind the BRI?

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An interview with Sun Wanlu, commentator of China.org.cn, on some facts concerning the BRI:

The BRI is not a geopolitical tool. The BRI is an initiative that focuses on economic collaboration. It aims at exploring new patterns for international economic cooperation and development under new global conditions, while continuing its progress in the shared development of BRI partner countries and regions on an equal ground that features inclusiveness, collaboration and win-win results. For a decade, the BRI has spurred investment of nearly a trillion US dollars with over 3,000 collaboration projects, creating 420,000 job opportunities and has lifted almost 40 million people out of poverty, which renders new development opportunities for all the participant countries.

