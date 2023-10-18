WiTricity Taps Denis Murphy as Chief Financial Officer to Help Propel Global Expansion

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTricity, a leader in wireless EV charging, recently appointed Denis Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer. This addition to the executive team comes as the company ramps up product manufacturing on a global scale. Murphy's experience in building operational teams to support customers worldwide will be a key enabler for WiTricity's next period of growth.

Murphy brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across various industries, including technology and software. In his role at WiTricity, Murphy will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations and shaping business strategies to ensure the company's long-term success as a key technology supplier to automotive OEMs.

"With Denis's extensive experience in finance and business strategy, he will contribute significantly to WiTricity's growth as we bring wireless EV charging products to market," stated Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "We are confident that his addition to our team will enable WiTricity to enhance our operational strength and solidify our position as a leader in this space. We're excited to expand our strategic leadership team, reflecting our larger company growth plans."

Prior to WiTricity, Murphy served as the Chief Financial Officer for Noble, a global technology-enabled supply chain management company in the aerospace and defense industry, where he played a central role in building a track record of profitable growth. Before Noble he held operating and board director roles for private equity-backed companies including serving as CFO for two businesses in the technology and healthcare industries. Earlier he held management roles at MediaTek and Analog Devices. He holds an MBA from Bentley University and a BA in economics from the University of Massachusetts.

"I am impressed with WiTricity's remarkable progress in the rapidly electrifying automotive industry," said Murphy. "With my experience in driving business growth across global organizations, I'm eager to join a trailblazer in the EV technology space and contribute to the company's progress in the years to come."

Reporting to the company's CEO Alex Gruzen, Murphy will be based in the company's Watertown, MA, headquarters.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles. The company's products are backed by an extensive patent portfolio that supports ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO, and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers look to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is foundational to the wireless charging of many products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

