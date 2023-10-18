Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Boris Bernstein as Managing Director of Europe

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market leaders in health care, announced today that it has appointed Boris Bernstein as managing director of Europe. Mr. Bernstein, who has worked with Water Street as an executive advisor for over 10 years, will spearhead the firm's initiatives in Europe focused on investing in and growing mid-market health care businesses.

Boris Bernstein will spearhead Water Street’s initiatives in Europe. (PRNewswire)

I'm excited to continue to build partnerships with entrepreneurs of health care businesses in Europe .

Since its founding, Water Street has facilitated more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build over 40 companies specializing in medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. In Europe, the firm has acquired businesses valued at more than $1 billion. Recent investments include Ireland-based Crest Solutions and Belgium-based VistaLink, now named Catalyx, and Solvias, headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, in partnerships aimed at expanding their global reach and capabilities.

"I am excited to build on Water Street's strong history of fostering partnerships with entrepreneurs and founders to accelerate their goals for growth. Our mission is to engage our team's industry experience and network of resources in addition to our capital to build businesses into market-leading companies that are contributing to a stronger health care system through their distinctive products, services, and capabilities," emphasized Mr. Bernstein.

Mr. Bernstein will continue to work with Caroll H. Neubauer, who joined Water Street as an executive advisor in 2020 following three decades of leadership with global medical technology company B. Braun. The two leaders will combine their investment knowledge and health care experience to advance opportunities to partner with European businesses specializing in medical products, diagnostics, life sciences, and pharmaceutical services.

To learn more about Boris Bernstein's experience, click here.

Water Street is currently managing nearly $6 billion of equity capital focused on investing in and growing health care companies. It is targeting investments in Europe ranging in size from $50 to $150 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm has completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 40+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry experience and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners