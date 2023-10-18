SD3IT Announces Strategic New Leadership Appointment

A Distinguished Military Veteran and IT Leader

SEFFNER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SD3IT, LLC announces the addition of Major Russell B. Cromley Ret., CISSP, PMP to the team as their Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO).

SD3IT Announces Strategic New Leadership AppointmentA Distinguished Military Veteran and IT Leader (PRNewswire)

Most recently, for the past seven years Russell worked as a Microsoft Digital Advisor (DA) and Program Manager at Microsoft Corporation committed to a program of change to help organizations build out their digital capabilities that transform the citizen experience, employee experience, business models and operations. Enabled growth through sales and pursuit with healthy outcomes.

Prior, twenty-seven years of exceptional, dedicated service in the United States Marine Corps, rising through the ranks showcasing his versatility and expertise from Gunnery Sargent culminating to Major, nine deployments to various parts of the world including Somalia, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Serving in a wide array of roles in operational, security, command and staff assignments as well as Computer Programmer, Systems Analyst, Data Systems Officer, Cyber Network Operations Officer, Deputy Director, Chief Technology Officer.

Russell's passion for community and country extends beyond his professional endeavors serving on various boards such as Crusades22, Defeat Suicide Foundation and Armed Forces. Russell also can be found officiating sports for MLB/NCAA.

Mr. Cromley joins the company at a pivotal time in the alignment and streamlining strategy for long-term growth and excellence.

"I am honored to welcome Russell to the SD3IT team. Russel brings a level of dedication and commitment that will be instrumental to our future success and strategic growth. As a small business owner, I am honored to proudly support the veteran community.," Sara Dimlich, CEO/COO at SD3IT, LLC.

About SD3IT, LLC

Founded in 2014, SD3IT, LLC is a woman owned, HUBZone certified and ISO:9001 2015 A QMS registered company providing solution driven technology for the Federal government and civilian sector worldwide. The company offers a wide range of Information Technology (IT) procurement, professional services and IT hardware and software in support of business requirements. Visit sd3it.com to learn more.

Company, registered trademarks, and trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

