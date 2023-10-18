JPA HEALTH EXPANDS LIFE SCIENCES DIVISION WITH ACQUISITION OF TRUE NORTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Addition brings together synchronized experts to offer comprehensive predictive analytics, data visualization and AI-driven end-to-end solutions for life sciences, government and non-profit organizations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, a global full-service, integrated agency, today announced the acquisition of True North Solutions, Inc., a consulting firm based in Cambridge, Mass. True North specializes in commercial, clinical, and medical affairs, with expertise in digital acceleration and customized predictive analytics, as well as solutions powered by AI and natural language processing. This acquisition, the first for JPA Health, will further expand JPA's strategic offerings providing end-to-end integrated medical affairs, clinical development, commercial strategy, creative marketing, public relations and patient advocacy solutions to clients.

JPA Health logo (PRNewsfoto/JPA HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS) (PRNewswire)

"Here at JPA Health, we utilize cutting-edge data and analytics technology to uncover valuable insights that fuel our success," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "The addition of True North Solutions, with its profound expertise in creating custom solutions rooted in data sciences, will help keep our clients ahead of their competition in connecting with target audiences and driving results. We extend a warm welcome to the entire True North team, individuals who share our passion for helping people live healthier lives."

True North Solutions, led by founder Colin Baughman, was founded in 2016. The company has led projects spanning dozens of therapeutic areas, including CNS, oncology, infectious diseases and rare diseases for many of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally. True North focuses on eight key areas: brand strategy, healthcare professional and patient experience, launch excellence, medical strategy, performance management, KPIs and evaluation, predictive analytics and visualization, and segmentation and persona modelling. As a Google Cloud partner, True North offers commercial grade AI, predictive and visualization capabilities.

"We are thrilled to become part of the JPA Health team, bringing together our deep expertise in AI-driven data analytics solutions with the scale and expertise of a full-service healthcare agency," said Baughman. "By taking a creative approach to data analysis, visualization and discovery we dramatically accelerate insight generation for our clients. Whether through claims-based patient geospatial research, adaptive territory design or AI-driven medical insights, we continually test the limits of possibility for our clients. Joining JPA Health presents new opportunities to elevate this work while delivering end-to-end research, marketing and commercialization solutions to our customers."

Baughman brings more than 20 years of experience in the life science industry with expertise across commercial, medical, market access and clinical development functions. He will join JPA Health as an executive vice president (EVP) based in Boston, Mass. All True North employees, including Baughman, will join JPA Health.

About JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With four offices in the U.S. and UK (Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, London), the company provides omnichannel marketing, public relations, and advocacy services. JPA Health recently was awarded PR Daily's Agency of the Year, 2023 and included in MM+M's Agency 100. The firm is a leader in the health sector recognized for its work designing health campaigns that drive change and deliver measurable results. The JPA Health team is passionate about helping people live healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.jpa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPA HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS