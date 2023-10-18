Freedom Mortgage Receives National Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

In addition to being identified as a top place to work nationwide, Freedom Mortgage wins in Employee Well-Being and Professional Excellence

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has earned two 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards: Employee Well-Being and Professional Excellence. These designations are issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Freedom Mortgage Receives 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards: Employee Well-Being and Professional Excellence

Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award—the third time since the award's inaugural launch. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Additionally, Freedom Mortgage garnered other awards from the Top Workplaces program, including recognition as a Top Workplace in Financial Services and for Professional Development. Regionally, the program spotlights companies and recognizes them through local publications. Freedom Mortgage was proud to be recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer (Greater Delaware Valley), Indy Star (Central Indiana) and NJ.com (New Jersey).

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets around the country and in various categories.

"We are honored to be recognized with the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "To have our employees endorse Freedom Mortgage as having the right culture and a place where their well-being is cared for means a great deal. We will continue to do our best to support our employees and provide opportunities for them to grow their careers at Freedom Mortgage."

According to Dan Kessler, Energage President, "Top Workplaces truly understands the power of cultivating people-first cultures." He continued: "They foster an environment that enables employees to thrive, feel appreciated and maintain high levels of engagement. This deliberate approach sets these exceptional companies apart, granting them a competitive edge that will withstand the test of time."

Middleman credits Freedom Mortgage employees for the company's continued success. Despite challenges faced by the mortgage industry, the company services the mortgages of nearly two million homeowners, representing over $452 billion in loans. The company also donated more than $600,000 last year and is getting ready to launch its holiday toy fundraiser, encouraging its employees, customers, partners and friends to donate. Money collected is used to purchase toys for many children at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information on Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com. To join the company, please visit the careers page: careers.freedommortgage.com/jobs/.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–June, 2023) and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . The company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the ninth time as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

