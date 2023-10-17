BryceTech CEO Selected as Finalist for Executive of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BryceTech CEO Carissa Bryce Christensen has been selected as a GovCon Executive of the Year (up to $75 Million) finalist in the wake of record company growth.

Under Christensen's leadership, analytic and engineering firm BryceTech LLC grew more than 150% in 2022 and recently surpassed 200 employees as its rapid growth continued in 2023. Outstanding performance in space, defense, and public health—demonstrated by team honors and awards for support of programs such as Early-Stage Innovation Partnerships at NASA and the Coordination Operations and Response Element at HHS—has driven BryceTech's growth.

BryceTech delivers expertise and innovation to its clients through an empowered leadership team, according to Chief Technology Officer John David: "Sustainable growth requires leaders at every level to know the plan and recognize their authority to lead change, and to have the resources to do so. Carissa has championed our leadership, ensuring our team embodies corporate values, recognizes opportunities for improvement, and is prepared for the next challenge."

In recognition of these recent successes, Christensen was selected as a finalist for the Greater Washington Government Contractor Award for Executive of the Year. The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council announce GovCon award winners at a November gala, dubbed the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting."

"I am honored to be a nominee for an award that recognizes the contributions of contractors to critical government missions," said Christensen. "I deeply appreciate this recognition of BryceTech's passion for excellence in support of science and technology-focused governance and of the extraordinary BryceTech team."

