Amplifier Therapeutics, a Cambrian Bio pipeline company, doses first patients in Phase 1B clinical trial and closes new financing from Future Ventures and RA Capital Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifier Therapeutics, a Cambrian Bio pipeline company, today announced the dosing of the first patient in the company's Phase 1B clinical trial investigating ATX-304, a peripherally restricted pan-AMPK activator being developed for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases.

The Phase 1B trial is an 8-week, double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled study in prediabetic, overweight or obese subjects, being conducted in the European Union. The study will focus primarily on the safety and pharmacokinetics of ATX-304 and also will include exploratory outcomes measuring its effect on metabolic parameters and muscle.

"The administration of ATX-304 to the first patient in this trial signifies a pivotal moment in the clinical development of ATX-304," said James Hall, CEO of Amplifier Therapeutics. "We believe our compound could transform the lives of patients, with potential in treating cardiometabolic and aging-related diseases."

In 2023, Amplifier Therapeutics became the third of Cambrian's pipeline companies to emerge from stealth mode. By leveraging Cambrian's hub-and-spoke model, the Cambrian & Amplifier teams effectively advanced through this clinical milestone and will continue to collaborate as the program progresses.

"Over the past 9 months, the Cambrian and Amplifier team efficiently collaborated to rapidly advance the clinical development of ATX-304," said Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt, MD, EVP of Clinical Development at Cambrian Bio. "This trial will enable a wide-reaching indication strategy by informing us of the best avenues to pursue in order to maximize the impact of ATX-304 to chronic diseases affecting large populations and not adequately addressed by existing therapies."

Simultaneously, RA Capital Management, a multi-stage investment manager focused on evidence-based investing in healthcare and life science companies, and Future Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on trailblazing technology companies, have joined the Amplifier Series A financing led by Cambrian. This new funding brings Amplifier's Series A to $33.25 million, enabling the company to significantly accelerate its research and development efforts.

About ATX-304

ATX-304 is a peripherally acting pan-AMPK activator with beneficial effects on glucose and lipid metabolism and energy expenditure in multiple animal models of metabolic disorders, as well as cardiovascular function and exercise endurance.

About Amplifier Therapeutics

Amplifier TX AB, doing business as Amplifier Therapeutics, is a Sweden-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator compounds to treat diseases associated with aging including metabolic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and cancer. Amplifier Therapeutics' wholly-owned subsidiary, Betagenon AB, serves as Sponsor for the clinical trial. ATX-304 was discovered by three leading AMPK researchers: Helena Edlund, Thomas Edlund, and the late Olof Karlsson. For more information, please visit www.Amplifier-Tx.com.

About Cambrian Bio

Cambrian Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on creating therapeutics targeting key biological pathways that decline or malfunction with age. The medicines developed at Cambrian have the potential to treat and prevent some of today's most debilitating diseases. Each program at Cambrian is run by its R&D team in collaboration with a team of experts dedicated to a Pipeline Company (PipeCo). This model allows Cambrian to develop new drugs efficiently with highly qualified individuals, partner flexibly across the healthcare ecosystem, and return rewards to the scientists whose vision and drive build new medicines. To date, Cambrian Bio has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in its pipeline. For more information, please visit www.CambrianBio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements relating to the parties identified in this press release, based on the beliefs of management and information currently available. Forward-looking statements include projected scientific and financial performance and can be identified by words such as: "believe," "could", "expect," "potential," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are, by their nature, subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect.

