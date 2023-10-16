Perspire Sauna Studio Strengthens Southern Ties with First Signed Agreement In NOLA

Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Prepares to Bring Louisiana Its First Location in Q2 2024

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans is soon to become home to Louisiana's very first Perspire Sauna Studio , a premier infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise that's been breaking ground and redefining personalized wellness in markets nationwide. This news comes after Valerie Curlee, a local New Orleans entrepreneur and wellness enthusiast, finalized a single-unit deal to bring Perspire Sauna Studio to Louisiana by the spring of 2024.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio) (PRNewswire)

Curlee, a hospice nurse, has enjoyed an extensive career in the healthcare industry that spans over nearly two decades, during which time she owned and operated a hospice care agency treating both her patients and their families with the utmost of care. This prior experience helped her to see the franchise opportunity that exists at Perspire Sauna Studio, which allows her to continue her passion for helping others to improve their quality of life.

"When I discovered Perspire Sauna Studio, I instantly recognized the parallel of similarities it has with hospice care," said Curlee. "Having worked in hospice care for nearly 20 years, I have only been exposed to the reactive side of holistic healthcare. As I embark on this new journey, I look forward to being a part of the proactive approach to improve the residents of New Orleans' overall wellbeing and quality of life."

Despite the variety of economic hurdles that have unraveled over the course of the last year, industry projections showcase the steadfast viability of the wellness space, anticipating its expansion to exceed $1.6 trillion between now and 2027. A figure that Curlee trusts will provide for the brand's success in new territories and fuel the establishment of additional franchise locations in the New Orleans area down the road.

"This is a pivotal time for the health and wellness industry, as is evident by our significant growth and expansion into previously unaffiliated states and territories," said Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "In a city that's synonymous with indulgence and social celebrations, we're thrilled to bring Perspire Sauna Studio's holistic approach to recovery and wellness to the Big Easy."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 57 franchises awarded year-to-date, Perspire has awarded 167 total franchise agreements with 44 studios currently open.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 150 franchise agreements, with 44 open studios and an additional 20 under development.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact franchise@perspiresaunastudio.com .

Media Contact: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or (937) 545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio