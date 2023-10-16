Native Pet Expands Its Growing Portfolio with the Launch of The Daily, An All-In-One Premium Supplement

An everyday product formulated to enhance your dog's daily diet and make a real difference in their health

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet , a leading pet supplement company, announced today the addition of its most powerful and advanced product yet, The Daily. Continuing to challenge the industry, the launch of The Daily lives up to The Native Pet Pact , the brand's unwavering commitment to making a real difference in your pets' health. After two years of development, The Daily comes to market offering a science-backed, everyday solution for your dog's well-being using only the highest-quality and most efficacious ingredients.

An everyday product formulated to enhance your dog’s daily diet and make a real difference in their health. (PRNewswire)

"After years of research and development, we're thrilled to introduce The Daily," said Dan Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Native Pet. "This all-in-one supplement is the first of its kind, packing all the powerful ingredients your dog needs into one tasty and science-backed scoop. Since we know kibble only goes so far, we created The Daily to fit seamlessly into your pet's daily routine and support them through all phases of their tail-wagging lives."

Offering a solution for a category composed of mostly soft chews, The Daily's unique powder format ensures the integrity of the active ingredients and the highest level of efficacy for dogs. The new super supplement was formulated with the cleanest label possible, providing real, whole-food ingredients, zero additives or fillers, and the highest number of active ingredients on the market.

Pat Barron, Native Pet COO and co-founder added, "We worked hand-in-hand with a team of vet nutritionists, veterinarians, and food scientists, and we're proud to introduce this everyday wellness supplement to support the most common ailments in canine health. We are committed to formulating only the very best products for our pets, which means developing proprietary formulas and hand-selecting ingredients." Barron further explains, "When formulating The Daily, we tapped into powerful active ingredients with Probiotics, L-Carnitine, and Zinc along with more familiar ingredients like Goat Milk, Bone Broth, and Pumpkin to ensure we're making the greatest impact for canine health and wellness."

With 11 benefits in just one tasty scoop, The Daily's powerful blend of ingredients work together to support energy utilization, skin and coat health, mobility, gut health, and beyond.

The launch of The Daily not only marks an exciting milestone for the brand portfolio, but also solidifies the demand for wider accessibility to Native Pet's products. The brand can now be found in nearly 2,000 retail locations, including 600 Target stores and over 1,000 Petco Pet Care Centers nationwide. Native Pet's continued partnership with Target and expansion into Petco further cements the brand as a leader in the growing market category and supports pet parents everywhere in prioritizing their dogs' health.

The Daily is now available online at nativepet.com , Chewy, Amazon, and select Target stores. For more information, visit nativepet.com or follow @nativepet on Instagram and TikTok .

About Native Pet

Native Pet is committed to developing proprietary formulas and formats, offering only the best, most innovative supplements to directly benefit the health of pets. In an industry that has never prioritized the health of our pets, Native Pet is redefining the bar and holds true to its motto that "we're the voice of our pets and it's our mission to give our fur babies the best lives. Because our love language is dog, and dog is our native tongue."

Media Contact

NativePet@turnerpr.com

Native Pet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Native Pet