Midea Exceeds Performance Benchmarks in Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge

Midea's Forthcoming 3-Ton Cold-Climate Heat Pump System Shines in Lab Testing, Signaling a Promising Advance in Energy-Efficient Heating Solutions for All U.S. Homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea America, a manufacturing partner of the Department of Energy's (DOE) Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, has completed lab testing with its forthcoming cold-climate heat pump system and is proud to announce the outstanding results. Midea's 3-ton model achieved 118% of rated capacity heating output at -15 degrees Fahrenheit – meaning the Midea unit can utilize the heat pump for primary heating, reducing the need for auxiliary heat strips or other heating sources. The Midea system delivered tremendous efficiency at -15 degrees F with a Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 1.92 – surpassing the Energy Star cold climate benchmark of 1.7 COP at 5 degrees F – despite doing it at a temperature 20 degrees below the testing standard.

The DOE launched the Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge initiative in 2021 to spur the development of energy-efficient heat pump technologies that can perform effectively in all American climates, even northern regions during harsh winters.

"We are immensely proud of the validating test results achieved, which not only showcase the capability of Midea's forthcoming system, but also underscore the efficacy of modern heat pumps at delivering the heating performance Americans need and want while demonstrating a viable path to decarbonization," remarked Greg Thomas, Senior Regulatory Leader, HVAC, Midea America. "Midea commends the DOE for launching the Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge and helping to accelerate the development of higher efficiency heat pump systems, and I'm proud of our industry – especially the innovative R&D team at Midea – for rising to the challenge."

The Advancement of Heat Pumps

Recent advancements in heat pump technology, such as Midea's Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology, mark a notable step forward in energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions. As a result, over the past five years, heat pump sales in the U.S. have grown by more than 50 percent, even surpassing gas furnace sales in 2022. With new DOE minimum energy efficiency standards established in 2023, the demand for inverter heat pumps boasting high Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratings (SEER2) ratings is climbing. Midea is at the vanguard of this industry transformation, with innovative systems that blend outstanding performance in Coefficient of Performance (COP), Heating Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF2) and Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER2) ratings with affordability and user-friendliness, making energy-efficient heating and cooling an attainable reality for more Americans eager to reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills.

Midea's EVI Technology

Midea's EVI technology is the driving force behind Midea's benchmark-exceeding cold climate heating performance. This technology hinges on a two-stage refrigerant compression process, with an intermediary injection of additional refrigerant vapor. This not only bolsters the heat pump's heating output, making it a reliable choice during cold weather, but also ramps up its efficiency or COP score. The injection of vapor refrigerant facilitates higher output temperatures while simultaneously expanding the operational range of the heat pump, thereby ensuring outstanding functionality even in sub-zero conditions. Through EVI technology, Midea is combining robust performance and heightened efficiency, marking a substantial stride toward energy-saving heating solutions.

Broad Implications

The impressive COP of Midea's forthcoming heat pump system will not only mean lower monthly energy bills for homeowners but will also lessen the load on utilities and the electrical grid, which is especially important during peak summer and winter demand. By utilizing electricity more efficiently, Midea is helping to reduce overall energy consumption, presenting a more environmentally friendly and economically sensible heating solution. This blend of cost-saving and efficient energy usage underscores the role of innovative heat pump technologies in fostering a sustainable energy landscape.

Midea's forthcoming cold climate heat pump system now advances into the DOE's field test phase, with production units slated to be available in the summer of 2024.

For more information, please visit midea.com/us.

ABOUT MIDEA AMERICA

Midea America Corp. is the U.S. subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd., a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances. Midea America Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Louisville, Kentucky. With more than 150,000 employees and presence in over 195 countries, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

