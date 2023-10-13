Stagwell (STGW) Announces Four Investor Conferences in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2023:

RBC TIMT Conference ( November 14, 2023 ): Management will attend and host 1x1 meetings with investors.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference ( November 15, 2023 ) : Jason Reid , chief investment officer, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit ( November 28, 2023 ) – Mark Penn , chairman and ceo, will host 1x1 meetings with investors.

UBS Tech Conference ( November 29, 2023 ) – Ben Allanson , director, investor relations, will host 1X1 meetings with investors.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

