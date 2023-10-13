Meghan McCain Launches Citizen Cain Productions, Unveils Vision for Empowering Female Leadership and Celebrating American Stories, Commencing with Podcast 'Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan McCain announced today the launch of Citizen Cain Productions, with the mission to share female led stories and to highlight the rich tapestry of American life.

For their first project Citizen Cain Productions will launch McCain's first hosting gig since her four-year stint on 'The View', "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" on October 17. The podcast will focus on trending news, celebrity gossip, and Americana culture, while welcoming guests from all backgrounds and opinions. Confirmed upcoming guests who will join McCain on her podcast range from reality television star Erika Jayne to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, an example of how the podcast will be a true blend of entertainment and hard news. In addition, in the coming months Meghan will take her show on screen in a Digital Talk show in partnership with Kin Community and Teton Ridge.

Citizen Cain in their unwavering commitment to provide a platform for female led stories will actively seek out female talent, providing them with opportunities and ways to contribute their much needed perspectives. The production company aims to be a driving force for positive change within the entertainment industry.

"I could not be more thrilled to announce the start of Citizen Cain Productions and with it my podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." said Meghan McCain. "Bringing women-led stories of all walks of life that are all too often dismissed has always been a dream of mine. I truly believe this opportunity will give a platform to those who haven't had the chance to share."

Citizen Cain Productions will continue to develop women-led stories dedicated to encompassing diverse and compelling views. Starting with a Docu-series with Ashley Bettis about the famed Touchdowns and Tutus charity event in Canton, Ohio; Scripted Film about model and adult industry entrepreneur Gail Thackray's life in partnership with 2 Coast Media, led by Laura Keats and Robert Misseri; and in production for a Documentary project with Emmy award winning director Steven Leckart in partnership with Academy Award winning production house Grain Media.

Led by Olivia Dicopoulos, Vice President of Development at Citizen Cain Productions, previously recognized for her integral role on the development team at Love Productions USA, brings her expertise in inclusive storytelling to the partnership. Dicopoulos shares her enthusiasm, "At Citizen Cain Productions, we are ready to adapt to current times, employ digital strategies, and we are not afraid to take risks. Whether we are creating formats around talent or developing out of the box ideas, we are actively looking for ways to break the mold of what is currently out in the marketplace."

The podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, will premiere October 17th. The episodes can be found on all podcasting platforms. New episodes will be released twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, providing a must-listen resource for fans of McCain and those interested in fresh takes on breaking news and politics, pop culture and entertainment.

