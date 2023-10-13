Jessica Cini Promoted to President of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC

Distinguished Account Leader Adds Scientific and Medical Services Team to Her Oversight

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP) has announced the promotion of Jessica Cini, formerly Managing Director of Account Services, to President of HWP, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in growing the company's business and managing the full HWP account team.

HWP logo (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Jessica will oversee Account Services as well as the Scientific and Medical Services team, enabling her to provide true end-to-end leadership from project conceptualization through completion.

Jani Hegarty, CEO and founder of HWP, commented, "Jessica has truly distinguished herself here at HWP over the past 8 years. Her promotion to President is well-deserved and I have no doubt will result in real growth for her personally and for HWP."

Jessica is a trusted leader who has mentored and motivated her team of more than 25 account professionals to grow HWP's business portfolio, while maintaining the superior level of service HWP clients have come to expect. During her 17 years in the industry, Jessica has consistently delivered creative, novel solutions that drive the advancement of patient care.

Jessica's core strengths include cultivating strong client relationships, supporting brand strategy and tactics, maintaining strict compliance, and providing superior customer service—all while using her proven judgment and management skills to ensure projects are delivered on target and on schedule. Jessica has gained experience on multiple client accounts in diverse therapeutic categories, including psychiatry, neurology, and rare diseases. Her success has made her well-known and well-respected among clients, key opinion leaders, and other industry stakeholders.

About HWP

Established in 2005, HWP is a women-founded, women-led provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies, across a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states, from early preclinical to patent expiry. Headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California, HWP currently provides three synergistic service offerings: medical affairs, medical marketing, and speaker bureau. Each offering is seeded in expert strategy, scientific content, and proprietary technology, enabling solutions that allow HWP to deliver tailored, high-impact educational engagements.

In 2023, HWP partnered with NMS Capital, a private equity investment firm focused on driving sustainable growth for middle-market companies in business and healthcare services. Earlier this month, HWP announced the strategic acquisition of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. This new partnership reflects HWP's vision for the future.

For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com .

CONTACT: Jani Hegarty, Jhegarty@thehwpgroup.com

Jessica Cini, President of Health & Wellness Partners (PRNewswire)

