Authenticom Revs up Growth Expansion, Taps Industry Veteran Jason Tryfon to Lead International Operations and Drive Global Growth

LACROSSE, Wis. and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom Inc., a leading player in the data acquisition and syndication industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Tryfon, President – Canada, International Operations & Global Growth. With nearly two decades of experience within the automotive vertical market specifically, Tryfon's extensive pedigree & success in growth scaling companies, will significantly contribute to Authenticom's global expansion & scale up strategy.

Jason Tryfon, President – Canada, International Operations & Global Growth (PRNewswire)

Tryfon's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Authenticom's journey, as the company looks to accelerate its growth within the automotive vertical, build upon it's consistent revenue growth month-over-month since Tryfon's arrival and increase its client satisfaction within the company's existing and future customer base.

"Jason's extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership skills make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Steve Cottrell – Founder & CEO of Authenticom. Cottrell continues; "As we hit the throttle on our expansion & growth, it was vital for us to ensure we had the right individual alongside of our team at the helm, to ensure the growth being targeted would continue to align with our foundational principles and culture. Jason checks all the boxes on these items and more for our employees and clients"

With a passion for innovation, delivering solutions rapidly at scale, and a keen focus on creating tailor-made solutions for clients, Tryfon is well-poised to drive Authenticom's global leadership vision within the automotive data industry. His strategic insight and dedication to customer success will further solidify Authenticom's reputation and its operational excellence within the field.

Tryfon shared his excitement about the role, stating, "I'm honored to join Authenticom. This is a company with a remarkable history and a relentless commitment to delivering high-quality & innovative solutions to the market. I look forward to leading our international operations and contributing to Authenticom's growth alongside of our fantastic team as we scale-up our operations globally"

About Authenticom



Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

For more information about Authenticom and services available, visit: www.authenticom.com.

For media inquiries or more information about Authenticom Inc., please contact: Drew Williams, Creative Director

416-509-7188 drew.williams@authenticom.com

Authenticom (PRNewsfoto/Authenticom, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Authenticom, Inc.