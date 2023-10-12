Mindray's Collaboration with Edwards Lifesciences Marks the First Integration of The FloTrac™ Sensor for Multiparameter Bedside Monitoring

Mindray's BeneVision N-Series is the first patient monitoring platform to integrate Edwards' FloTrac™ sensor technology to offer greater insights into advanced hemodynamic monitoring to manage patients' perfusion and guide individualized treatment decisions effectively.

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare solutions and technologies in ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced a new milestone in their cooperative agreement with Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. This milestone provides a solution that makes Mindray's BeneVision N-Series the first patient monitoring system to integrate with Edwards FloTrac™ sensor for hemodynamic monitoring in the North American market, following their launch in China in 2022.

Mindray's BeneVision N-Series is the first patient monitoring platform to integrate Edwards' FloTracTM sensor technology to offer greater insights into advanced hemodynamic monitoring to manage patients' perfusion and guide individualized treatment decisions effectively.

"At Mindray, we are continuously searching for new ways to improve patient outcomes by providing the most innovative technology on the market," said Wayne Quinn, President, Mindray North America. "Collaborating with industry-leading companies such as Edwards Lifesciences enables us to deliver a comprehensive monitoring solution that gives clinicians access to trusted, evidence-based technology to meet the acute care needs of their hospital and enhance patient safety."

The continuous monitoring of pressure and flow parameters is essential for managing hemodynamically unstable patients to guide appropriate treatment. The BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitors combine the advanced hemodynamic parameters of the FloTrac™ sensor with other vital sign parameters, giving critical care providers greater insights into patients' physiological status.

The FloTrac™ sensor technology expands the N-Series capability to monitor patients' hemodynamic condition. It enables clinicians to act more proactively to prevent patient deterioration and apply individualized fluid management for patients in surgical and acute care settings. This collaboration is a testament to the companies' commitment to improving clinical decision-making, productivity, and ultimately advancing patient care.

