Apollo.io Announces Olympus 2023, the Premiere Go-To-Market Sales Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Apollo.io , the leading go-to-market (GTM) solution for sales and marketing teams, announced Olympus 2023, the company's first-ever virtual event featuring keynote presentations and guest speakers who will explore the future of sales. Olympus is free and open to all attendees across sales, revenue operations, and marketing who want to learn how to build or enhance their go-to-market strategy, predictably forecast their pipeline amid economic uncertainty, develop stronger customer relationships, and bolster sales team's performance. This half day multi-session event, with the theme "Sell like a god", will be held on Wednesday, November 8th from 9:00am to 12:30pm Pacific (12:00pm to 3:30pm Eastern).

Attendees will gain exclusive access to the unveiling of Apollo 3.0, our most advanced go-to-market solution yet.

At Olympus 2023, Apollo 3.0 will be unveiled for the first time. It's packed with new features to help revenue teams attract more prospects, close more deals, and leverage AI-driven intelligence to power their go-to-market strategies. Attendees will get a first look at Apollo's AI-assisted selling experience, Account-based Prospecting solution, Deal Management, and other exciting new product capabilities.

"Olympus 2023 is not just another sales event. It's a catalyst for growth, an opportunity to propel your business forward, and a platform where the brightest minds in the industry will come together to shape the future of sales," said Tim Zheng, Apollo Co-founder and CEO. "Attendees will gain exclusive access to the unveiling of Apollo 3.0, our most advanced go-to-market solution yet, along with invaluable insights to revolutionize your sales strategy."

Exclusive sessions will offer a variety of thought-provoking topics such as:

Maximizing Sales Productivity and the Science of Negotiation with Dr. Andrew Huberman , neuroscientist and tenured professor in the department of neurobiology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences at Stanford School of Medicine as well as host of the Huberman Lab podcast

The Future of Sales and Go-to-Market with Apollo Co-founder and CEO, Tim Zheng Featuring Culture Amp's Sales Development Manager, Gabrielle "GB" Blackwell, and Mutiny Account Executive, Chase Masciorini

Sell like a god: Using AI + More to Unlock Your Potential with Apollo CRO Leandra Fishman, Women in Sales CEO Alexine Mudawar , Quantum Metric's Global Director of Sales Development Lindsay Boggs , and Sistas In Sales Founder and CEO Chantel George

How to Build your GTM From $0 to $10M ARR: Fireside Chat with Michael Seibel , Managing Director at Y Combinator and co-founder of Twitch and Socialcam

Tune In LIVE on November 8th

Olympus is a multi-session virtual experience, featuring inspiring business and sales leaders. To view the full agenda and register to attend live on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, please visit https://www.apollo.io/olympus.

Sessions that have presentations that are webcast will be broadcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time post event.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the leading go-to-market solution for revenue teams, trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in SaaS, raising approximately $250 million to date. Apollo.io provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 270 million B2B contacts, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping revenue professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

