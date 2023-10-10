Perricone MD Expands and Innovates Their No Makeup Skincare Collection With Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD unveils a cutting-edge new launch within its bestselling No Makeup Skincare Collection, with the No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer. This ultra-rich, moisturizing primer instantly and visibly blurs, smooths and preps the skin by minimizing the look of pores, redness, lines and wrinkles for a flawless, healthier-looking complexion. Used as the last step in your skincare regimen, when applied prior to makeup application, it creates a silky, smooth canvas and prolonged makeup wear.

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer is comprised of a unique blend of ingredients that delivers visible results both instantly and over time. Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA), considered nature's most powerful antioxidant, is a fatty acid found in the human body that reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores over time. Natural Blurring Complex is a blend of moisturizing ingredients and minerals to provide an instant and lasting blurring effect by diffusing and reflecting light making skin look smooth and flawless for makeup application. Glycerin, a compound found in plants, helps smooth and moisturize the skin by protecting the moisture barrier.

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer provides real results that you can see. In consumer testing, 93% said it instantly controls shine and mattifies skin**, 90% said it creates an even base for makeup application*, and 83% said it blurs the appearance of imperfections, pores & redness**.

*In a consumer study of 87 women after 7 days.

**In a consumer study of 105 women after 28 days.

"The No Makeup Collection is held to the same standards as skincare. Each product in this collection is rooted in a skincare first, color second mindset," says Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The launch of the No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer was our way to tactically extend our very successful Instant Blur into a new format and texture that not only delivers on what customers expect from a primer but also includes the added benefit of hydration. As a personal user of this product, the instant, visible results are incredible."

"We launched our original 'No Foundation Foundation' makeup franchise in 2012, with the philosophy that healthy skin should be seen, not covered," says Robert Koerner, President. "Eleven years later, with consumers still seeking the minimalist, natural look, we continue to embrace this 'skin first' ideal. Our new No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer elevates the pre-makeup priming routine, with a multi-tasking formula that creates a perfect canvas while delivering true skincare results."

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer (1 US fl. oz. / $59) is now available on PerriconeMD.com and at major retailers.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

