Brian Communications Announces Significant Additions to Senior Team

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Communications, a national strategic communications agency headquartered in Philadelphia, today announces the additions of David W. Brown and Kelly McKelvey to its leadership team. Brown, now a senior advisor to Brian Communications, carries over 30 years of experience in communications with a focus on mission-driven organizations. McKelvey joins Brian Communications as vice president, bringing 15 years of experience in national news and entertainment media. Both leaders will drive strategy in areas such as media relations, issues management, content creation and more.

"As Brian Communications continues to grow, we're always looking for talented individuals with diverse experiences in strategic communications who are eager to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to our agency and clients," said Brian P. Tierney, founder and CEO of Brian Communications. "David and Kelly both have the know-how to advise clients through varying communications opportunities and challenges. Their extensive knowledge is a tremendous asset to our agency, and I'm excited to welcome them to our ever-evolving team."

Highly involved in the Greater Philadelphia communications landscape, Brown will continue to serve as Assistant Dean for Community and Communication at the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University while also working as a Senior Advisor. He is the founder of several advertising and public relations organizations in the region, including CommonSoul Communications, which provides strategic marketing services to mission-focused organizations. He was named a 'Champion of Change' by the Obama Administration for his communications work empowering non-profits to make a difference in the communities they serve. Brown also made news as the first African American to receive the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) David Ferguson Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed to the advancement of public relations education. He has served as president of PRSA's Philadelphia chapter, as well as the Philadelphia Advertising Club.

Now a vice president with Brian Communications, McKelvey is helping drive media relations and content strategy for clients in health care, education and more. She is a three-time Emmy award winning producer with 15 years of experience at Good Morning America, rated America's #1 morning program, Inside Edition, rated the #1 newsmagazine show, and NBC10 Philadelphia. McKelvey's extensive career has reached over 8 million viewers among all three networks.

Brian Communications is a national strategic communications agency headquartered in Philadelphia with experience working with clients such as Uber, Villanova University, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, PokerStars, Independence Blue Cross, AmeriHealth Caritas and more. Focused on strategic ideas that advance business goals, the firm's services include strategic planning, brand positioning, reputation and crisis management, content creation, advertising, social media strategy and media relations. The agency is led by Brian Tierney, current Chairman of the Poynter Institute Foundation, former publisher of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News and former CEO and founder of a communications agency acquired by the Interpublic Group. For more information, visit briancom.com.

