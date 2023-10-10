3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M today announced the following investor event:

Third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 , at 8 a.m. CDT . The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

or

Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

or

Eric Herron

(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:

Sean Lynch

Slynch2@mmm.com

