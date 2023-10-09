Constant Contact Appoints New Leadership in APAC to Accelerate Growth in the Region

Renée Chaplin joins organisation as VP of APAC to help drive local adoption of Constant Contact and scale international business

BRISBANE, Australia and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced Renée Chaplin as its new vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC). Chaplin will lead Constant Contact's growth in the APAC region and scale its operations.

Based in Constant Contact's APAC headquarters in Brisbane, Chaplin brings over 20 years of experience growing B2B brands, from Australian startups to multinational SaaS organisations. She will help drive broader awareness and adoption of Constant Contact's digital marketing platform and deliver value to customers in the region. This strategic hire represents Constant Contact's continued investment into growing its presence in Australia following the acquisition of Vision6 in 2022.

"International presence is a key objective for Constant Contact, and Australia is a major technology hub in the world's fastest-growing region," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "We've invested in APAC through our acquisition of Vision6, and we see an opportunity to build on that momentum to deliver even more value to our global customers and partners. I am confident that Renée's experience and local presence will help accelerate our efforts in APAC and make an immediate impact on our business objectives within the region."

"Constant Contact is well known globally for being a pioneer of digital marketing innovation in the small business space, and the company's recent advancements in AI and marketing automation make this an exciting time to join the organisation," said Chaplin. "Our Vision6 product is already Australia's most reliable email marketing and SMS platform with sovereign onshore data storage and local customer support. I look forward to growing Constant Contact's APAC business and helping our customers and agency partners achieve their goals."

Constant Contact delivers everything small businesses and nonprofits need to build, grow and succeed. With powerful online marketing tools, contact management and sales features, and innovative AI capabilities, Constant Contact makes it easy to attract the right people, engage more customers, close more deals and grow.

