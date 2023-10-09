Aspirion Appoints Ryan Solomon as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for revenue integrity and complex claims, announced today the appointment of Ryan Solomon as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 5th. As CFO and member of the Aspirion executive leadership team, Solomon will be responsible for managing and leading the finance function, legal, and related initiatives for the company.

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan to Aspirion. His financial expertise and impressive acumen align exceptionally well with where Aspirion is in its journey. His proven depth of expertise in supporting rapidly growing companies, both through organic growth and acquisitions, will be of tremendous value for Aspirion," said Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "Ryan brings depth in building world-class finance functions at scale and an ability to partner with leaders across all functions to deliver operational excellence, which aligns well with Aspirion's values and priorities. He is the ideal choice to join our outstanding leadership team."

Solomon brings more than two decades of diverse financial leadership experience to Aspirion. Most recently, he served as the CFO of AccentCare, a national billion-dollar-plus post-acute care provider. Before joining AccentCare in early 2020, he was the CFO of Apple Leisure Group, an international multi-billion-dollar leading hospitality conglomerate, and he spent nine years with American Airlines.

"Aspirion is an organization with a strong culture, values-driven leadership, and a powerful drive for innovation," said Solomon. "I am thrilled to join Aspirion at this pivotal moment of growth and capitalize on the opportunity to build on the company's strong financial and operational performance and scale to even greater heights."

As a vital lifeline for hospitals grappling with financial deficits and workforce shortages, Aspirion specializes in the recovery of highly challenging claims revenue from payers. Today, Aspirion partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers nationwide, and has exceeded $3.5 billion in client claims recoveries.

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue via overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged AR, and effectively collecting complex claims including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

