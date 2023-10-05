SAMUEL NAMES MARIA PERRELLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Maria Perrella as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome a CFO of Maria's caliber and experience to Samuel," said Colin Osborne, President and CEO of Samuel. "Maria has proven financial leadership capabilities at top-performing industrial and technology companies. I look forward to working with her as we accelerate Samuel's growth and overall performance."

Ms. Perrella succeeds John Amodeo as CFO. Mr. Amodeo led Samuel's finance organization since 2011, and previously served as CFO of Samuel Manu-Tech, the former public division of the Company, since 2001. Mr. Amodeo announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Regarding Mr. Amodeo's retirement, Mr. Osborne stated, "I would like to thank John for his longstanding service to Samuel. During his tenure, we grew and diversified the business, expanded throughout North America, and entered several new markets. This progress was possible because of the strong financial systems and teams John developed over this time. On behalf of our owners, board, and team, I would like to wish John well in retirement."

Maria Perrella is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of progressive financial leadership experience in both public and private global corporations. Prior to Samuel, Ms. Perrella served as Chief Financial Officer at MDA, a Canadian-based space technology company; at ATS, a global automation company; and at the Canadian division of L3Harris (formerly Spar Aerospace Ltd.). Ms. Perrella also provides governance and oversight as a member of the board of directors at publicly traded organizations. Ms. Perrella holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

