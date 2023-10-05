Harbinger and Tweddle Group Announce New Vendor Agreement

Tweddle Group to Provide Product Information & Support Services for Pioneering EV Chassis Supplier

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, leading provider of product service and support information and technology, today announced a new vendor agreement with Harbinger, a leading manufacturer of best-in-class electric vehicle (EV) technologies, allowing Harbinger clients to offer a cost-effective solution for adding EV options to their commercial medium-duty EV and RV product lines.

Tweddle Group will provide Harbinger with service manual content, labor operations development, body builders guide, incomplete vehicle manual, electronic parts catalog content, a web-accessible parts catalog interface, and a vehicle service web portal to house and distribute product information.

"Electrification is an important step for the fleet vehicle industry, and Harbinger is at the forefront of that process, offering clients a smart way to develop their own electric vehicles," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "EV presents new modes of product use and support, and we're proud to contribute to that aspect of Harbinger's business. Our information systems will help ensure efficient, effective repair of Harbinger's products, and will support the product experience for end users."

Tweddle Group's offerings feature an integrated service platform with diagnostic and repair tools, end-user operation content and aggregated, single-source content distribution designed to simplify information management for their clients. Said Headlee, "We give manufacturers centralized control of their product information, so they can deliver high-quality, high-integrity content while minimizing burden for their internal teams."

