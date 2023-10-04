Goodwill® Launches Major Green Jobs Program in Partnership with Accenture

Program will provide clean tech skilling and job placement for more than 7,000 people

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill, in partnership with Accenture, is launching a groundbreaking, relevant workforce training program for the most in-demand, entry-level, clean energy jobs. The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator™ will teach employability and technical skills for jobs involving solar and storage, electric vehicle charging, heat pumps and energy efficiency.

Goodwill and Accenture, who co-designed the program, announced the initiative at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Talent Forward event and look forward to welcoming other partners in the near future.

The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator fills a critical talent gap by providing people with the relevant skills and certifications required for these in-demand jobs that offer opportunity for higher wages and better career advancement. Goodwill will run the program, proactively targeting under and unemployed individuals. Participants in the program will be paid as they learn through intensive, hands-on, competency-based training as well as tailored employment readiness and career placement services.

"As our labor market transitions, we see important opportunities for people to move into more promising roles with better pay. It is essential that we provide the training and other support needed to ensure people capture these opportunities," said Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator will open doors for people in an expanding industry and provide support to employers who are helping us transition to a more sustainable world."

Nearly 40% of advanced energy jobs – specifically the ones targeted by the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator – do not require college degrees and pay more than the national median salary. Through this program, Goodwill and Accenture will unlock new talent needed for the energy transition while diversifying clean energy's workforce and putting job seekers on pathways to thriving careers.

Four Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator locations will launch next year in Atlanta, Houston, Nashville and Detroit. There are also plans to scale this program to 20 cities in the next seven years – thereby training an estimated 7,000 job seekers.

"The clean energy transition is demanding new sources of talent who understand clean tech and can apply that knowledge to achieve decarbonization," said Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America. "Through the Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator, we're proud to unlock skilling opportunities that are accessible to everyone, benefitting workers, industry and our local communities."

The Goodwill Clean Tech Accelerator began through an Accenture Corporate Citizenship investment and is based on decades of experience training job seekers through Skills to Succeed. Key training partners include GRID Alternatives, ChargerHelp! and BlocPower. These three leading clean energy organizations are contributing curriculum and training model expertise for the program. Additional partners and investors will be joining as the initiative is scaled.

