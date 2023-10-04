G.O.A.T. Fuel® Announces Exclusive Flavor with Iconic Retailer 7-Eleven

New Season 3 Snow Cone flavor available in Florida, Texas, California, Colorado and Nevada

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G.O.A.T. Fuel®, the health-forward energy drink from Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, is excited to announce that they are partnering with iconic retailer 7-Eleven as the exclusive carrier of their new Snow Cone flavor, part of their Season 3 lineup of flavors. The audacious ensemble of Season 3 flavors includes Snow Cone, Pineapple Cream Soda, Dragon Pomegranate, and Black Cherry Ginger Ale. 7-Eleven will be the only retailer with the Snow Cone flavor available, with stores in Florida, Texas, California, Colorado and Nevada carrying it starting in October. The new Season 3 lineup is also available to pre-order on www.goatfuel.com.

G.O.A.T. Fuel is quickly becoming the go-to energy drink for those looking for healthier, great-tasting energy, and is available online and at approximately 15,000 retail locations across the country including 7-Eleven, Publix, Target, Walmart and HEB. Renowned for its cordyceps mushrooms—the first energy drink to tap into the powerhouse adaptogen— G.O.A.T. Fuel delivers sustained energy and is also powered by natural caffeine, green tea, BCAAs and 10 essential vitamins to improve performance, making it the ideal beverage for anyone chasing greatness. It is also the Official Energy Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers - yet another indication of the beverage company's fast-growing popularity amongst athletes and non-athletes alike.

"When we first started talking internally about the potential for flavor exclusives 7-Eleven was right at the top of our wish list in terms of retailers we wanted to partner with, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to work together," said Jaqui Rice Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel. "When I think of 7-Eleven I think of their iconic beverage selection and look forward to their partnership elevating the Season 3 launch with an exclusive Snow Cone flavor as we continue to accelerate the G.O.A.T. Fuel brand."

"We're proud to unveil our distribution partnership with 7-Eleven, one of the G.O.A.T.s when it comes to convenience stores," added Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame WR and Co-Founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel. "We're starting off in five of 7-Eleven's largest markets with five new flavors, with the goal to eventually go nationwide – we think this partnership will be a huge win!"

For more information and to purchase or find out where G.O.A.T. Fuel can be purchased visit www.goatfuel.com. For additional information on 7-Eleven visit www.7-Eleven.com.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® ("greatest of all time") was created by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn't be reserved just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including approximately 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

