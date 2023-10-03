Sharing the Spirit of "Día de Los Muertos" Worldwide: Chef-Restauranteur Richard Sandoval's 2023 Celebration

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third-annual return, Richard Sandoval Hospitality presents an immersive iteration of Día de los Muertos, exploring the relationship between the spirit and physical worlds through a crossover of food, beverage, music, and extraordinary experiences.

From October 3rd through November 5th, a limited-edition menu blurs the line between the kitchen and bar through bespoke culinary pairings meant to capture the unique symbiotic relationship between the spirit and physical worlds.

Beyond the menu, cultural and gastronomic connoisseurs will find themselves stepping foot into a realm of immersive activations ranging from spiritual ceremonies led by a Mayan priestess – showcasing the captivating connection between the spirit world and our earthly existence – to flavor-tripping demonstrations from the M-Berry altering the 'normal' taste-bud experience. Chef Sandoval will also be leading cooking classes with 'Dining with the Dead' cookbook author Mariana Nuño Ruiz throughout the campaign and has curated a special Spotify playlist for guests to continue the celebration with melodies of the holiday here.

"I'm excited to continue introducing and bringing the world into Mexican culture and traditions – especially the Día de los Muertos holiday and celebrations, which date to the time of the Aztecs," said Chef Sandoval. "This year, the moth will serve as our symbolic token. It's known for representing the delicate balance between life and death, which is what this holiday is about: creating a bridge between us and our deceased loved ones and celebrating them through food, music, and family."

Sandoval and his team have taken the menu to new heights this year. Each featured cocktail is expertly paired with a complementary dish and vice versa, creating a seamless fusion of flavors.

The menu's dish offerings include Empanadas de Muertos paired with an Avocado Mezcal Shot, Filete de Mole Negro served with a Mezcal Sour, and a Caramelized Pumpkin Crema, meeting its match with a Tequila Café Foam.

Curated in partnership with Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, cocktail offerings include El Día Rosa, comprised of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, spicy simple syrup, lemon, prickly pear purée, egg white, and dragon fruit powder – paired with a unique tiradito (a raw sashimi-like fish dish); and the Marigold Spritz using Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Chenin blanc, lemon, sparkling wine, and marigold, complemented with a taco pairing.

Chef Sandoval's 2023 Día de los Muertos campaign will be available across 35+ participating Richard Sandoval Hospitality locations in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including New York, California, and Texas and six countries, including the United States of America, Mexico, Morocco, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. To find a participating location near you, visit https://www.richardsandoval.com/ddlm/2023.

Contact: Tati Basanta, rsh@quinn.pr

View original content:

SOURCE Richard Sandoval Hospitality